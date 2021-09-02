Recent years have seen a steady increase in the frequency and severity of disasters. From increases in flooding, to more frequent tropical weather systems and wildfires, there is a wide range of potential hazards that may impact Americans where they live and work.
Preparing for disasters simply makes sense, they can happen anywhere and at any time.
There is no telling when your world could turn upside down. Here at FEMA, we see this reality unfold every day and understand what is at stake. A very common remark from disaster survivors is that they wish they had done more to prepare. That doesn’t have to be you.
You can take some power back from the uncertainty by taking steps to understand your risk and prepare for emergencies. It’s simpler than you may think, and you can get started this month. Every September is National Preparedness Month, a time for individuals and communities to focus on preparing for disasters and other emergencies. The 2021 theme is “Prepare to Protect. Preparing for disasters is protecting everyone you love.”
According to FEMA’s National Household Survey in 2019, only 48% of American households have made an emergency plan. Even fewer, 45%, reported having conversations with others about getting prepared. These numbers can be attributed to various of factors, but it usually boils down to a fairly common justification. People are busy with work, with family, with the uncertainty of difficult times, and it may seem hard to justify spending time or money preparing for something you think probably won’t happen to you. But history has proven time and time again disasters can happen to anyone.
If you’re worried about the time it takes to get prepared, or the cost, know this: getting prepared for disasters does not need to happen overnight nor does it need to cost you a fortune. You can take a phased approach and National Preparedness Month is broken up into four easy steps to help guide you through the process. You can knock it all out over a weekend or take your time with it. Personally, I’m going to take time over Labor Day weekend to sit down with my family and update our family communication plan. The important part is that you’re thinking about preparedness and taking action to become more resilient.
When disaster strikes and you’re having the worst day of your life, you’ll be glad you did.
Step 1: Make a plan. Talk to your friends and family about how you will communicate before, during and after a disaster. Make sure to update your plan based on the Centers for Disease Control recommendations due to the coronavirus.
Step 2: Build a kit. Gather supplies that will last for several days after a disaster for everyone living in your home. Don’t forget to consider the unique needs each person or pet may have in case you have to evacuate quickly. Update your kits and supplies based on recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control.
Step 3: Low-cost, no cost preparedness. Preparing for disasters is protecting everyone you love. Natural disasters don’t wait for a convenient time. Preparing them shouldn’t wait either.
Ready.gov has tips and low cost and no cost preparedness information of things you can do to lessen the impact of disasters and emergencies for you and your family.
Step 4: Teach youth about preparedness. Talk to your kids about preparing for emergencies and what to do in case you are separated. Reassure them by providing information about how they can get involved.
If you want to learn more about preparing for disasters, visit www.ready.gov or www.listo.gov to get started. The FEMA mobile app also has preparedness tips and checklists.
Understanding your flood risk and your insurance coverage is another vital step, visit www.floodsmart.gov to learn more.