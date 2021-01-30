What can be done to boost the economic well-being of our people and our state? It’s a major question that lawmakers in West Virginia will be considering in the upcoming legislative session.
Two years ago the Center on Education and the Workforce defined a “good job” as one that pays at least $35,000 for workers between the ages of 25 and 44 and at least $45,000 for those between the ages of 45 and 64. The study found that 56% of good jobs went to workers with a bachelor’s degree or higher; 24% went to people with apprentice training or an Associate’s degree (now often referred to as “middle skills”), and only 20% of good jobs could be found among people with a high school education. The report does state that while many work their way into good jobs, “increasingly the competencies necessary to succeed in the modern labor market require at least some formal postsecondary education and training.”
Indeed, these findings align with those of analyses from both Forbes and The Wall Street Journal, who are in consensus that more and more, employers demand a bachelor’s degree – if not a more advanced degree – for an applicant to be meaningfully considered for a position. And this trend is fully expected to continue.
Given the collective agreement that workforce demands will continue to include an educated citizenry, consider the latest U.S. Census data that the percentage of West Virginians 25 years and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher is only 20.6%, verses a national rate of 32.1% And it’s important to note, there is a strong correlation between educational attainment of a state’s workforce and median wages in the state, meaning a more educated populace will increase our state’s economy.
We have work to do in order to be able to be competitive for jobs in the coming years — jobs the West Virginia legislative leadership hopes to create by eliminating the personal income tax.
Personal income tax currently accounts for $2.16 billion, or 43% of the state’s budget. Our legislative leaders propose that this can be replaced with an increase in sales tax. The rub here is that even raising the sales tax to 10% (which would make it the highest in the nation, according to the Tax Foundation), would still leave a budget deficit of $1 billion.
The only way to make up for this difference is through cutting the budget. What will likely get cut?
Expenses that the legislature is not obligated to have. Examples: the $47 million that currently funds the Promise Scholarship, making college possible for hundreds of West Virginia students who worked extremely hard in high school to earn good grades and SAT test scores. The $45.6 million that currently provide West Virginia Higher Education and Higher Education Adult Part-Time (HEAPS) grants to low income students, making it possible for them to attend college.
Our state constitution has no requirement that the legislature fund higher education, which is why, when we have budgetary problems in the state, higher education generally gets cut. With the plan to eliminate personal income tax, creating a budgetary deficit of at least $1 billion, higher education is very likely to be on the chopping block. Again.
State spending on higher education decreased 14.3% from 2013 to 2020. During that time average four-year tuition increased 33%, and enrollments declined.
Let us consider some economic facts for West Virginia families. Median household income in West Virginia is $46,711 versus the national median of $62,843, according to the U.S. Census.
Average tuition at a four-year college or university in West Virginia during the 2019-20 school year was $7,359, a price that is below the national average, but also represents one-sixth of the annual income for a family earning the median wage in West Virginia. By definition, 50% of all West Virginia families earn less than median wage. Tuition rates are by no means the real sticker price for college: on top of tuition students pay fees for an assortment of services from labs to campus recreation centers and student activities, and they must pay for required texts in classes. Did I mention the costs of room and board?
Cynics will respond that families earning median wage or less qualify for student loans, and they do. Given our unemployment rates, families are all too aware that loans must be paid back. And even student loans come with interest payments. Thus many families are caught in a catch-22: if their students do not earn a college degree they face a very uncertain future of lower wages and few opportunities for advancement, and if they do earn a college degree, they face a less-uncertain but nonetheless not guaranteed future with a certainty of debt.
Into this blissful reality we return to West Virginia’s leadership proposal of changing the tax structure, which is all but guaranteed to reduce the ability of the Legislature to provide the same levels of funding for higher education.
Enrollment in higher education decreased 6.1% from 2010 to 2018, and that was before the devastating effects of COVID-19 hit the state. The Center on Education and the Workforce, Forbes and the Wall Street Journal all agree that an educated workforce is necessary for any state to be competitive and for people to earn good jobs. Cutting the personal income tax will only reduce revenue to the state which, in turn, will make a college education more out of reach, defeating the goals of economic progress our state leaders claim to want. It is a misguided notion that should not be made into policy.