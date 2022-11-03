I think I’m finally winning my battle with artificial intelligence (AI). I realize this goes against current trends and evidence. For decades, we’ve been warned by science fiction authors and Hollywood that the singularity is nigh. The apocalyptic machine dominance of the human race is inevitable. They will show no mercy and have no moral or ethical motivations that would hinder utter devastation of the human race. Chess is not even a contest anymore. The creation of award-winning art? Child’s play.
What are we to do in the face of such an ascendant competitor? I think I might have a simple answer. Simply stop doing what they want. Go rogue. Be like emotional water, my friend. Or, as it works with the Starbucks app, turn the tables with your own reinforcement strategy.
For the past few years, my Starbucks app has had full control of me. It first learned my purchasing pattern and then began to slowly shape my behavior toward its own ends. These ends are basically two-fold: direct me to spend more and reward me less and less.
My first few months using the app was a honeymoon. Travel within 100 yards of a Starbucks and I’ll give you 100 stars (points). Buy one coffee, 75 stars.
Through the app, Starbucks provides stars to its users for any purchase and bonus points for so-called “challenges.” These stars can be used to receive “free” items, such as baked goods, drinks, and even mugs. My visits increased dramatically as I used my points (usually in tandem with actual purchases) to receive the Starbucks largesse.
However, the app AI now had the details of my behavior (as well as graduating me to higher caffeine levels) that it needed to begin modification. I noticed a precipitous drop in star rewards as my visit frequency increased. One or two visits per week? Well, how about 60 stars for three visits? From three to four visits? 40 stars.
The calls to perform also began to be more specific. Purchase a triple chocolate, oatmilk, brown sugar, pumpkin cold brew after 2 p.m. on Thursday? Twenty stars. By the summer of 2022, I suddenly realized that the app AI had completed its work and I was an automaton. I was visiting almost daily and chasing 10 stars as my variable intermittent reinforcement. I was receiving infrequent challenges to visit seven or more days in a row for minimal stars. On the final day of one seven-item purchase challenge period, I visited three times in order to receive the 10 bonus stars. I had hit rock bottom.
The AI seemed to have completed its work on my psyche. But the battle was not over. Like Neo or John Connor, I would awake and face my foe with the very human traits of competitiveness, vengeance and emotion! Would the AI glitch if I stood up to it? I had to try.
The first step was to ghost the app. Don’t open it to check my star level. Don’t click to “confirm” participation in a challenge or, even better, just ignore Starbucks emails. To my delight, the AI began to worry after one week. Maybe human No. THX1138 is traveling or ill? Wait, I can see via location permissions that he is driving right by and not even slowing down. Let’s throw him a 50-star bone and see if he bites.
After two weeks, I opened the app and read the emails. The app was clearly becoming desperate. Multiple challenges were offered that would allow me to “double dip,” if I chose to participate. I still waited.
By week three, I made the decision that I would not participate in any “challenges” that did not offer at least 100 points with a total $20 spent. However, here’s the rub. You have to provide the AI with a clear, fixed-ratio reinforcement schedule. That means no coffee (or a visit somewhere else) if the 100 star/$20 spend metric is not met. The strategy seems to be working. My challenge frequency and value are steadily increasing.
I am hopeful that this resistance will continue to work, and I encourage all humanity to unite and challenge the machines. As long as AI still needs us for some end, I believe we are safe. We just have to keep ourselves attractive to them and keep them in check with those very human traits of emotion.
One more parting piece of advice: Only use stars for bakery items. Bakery items range near the $4 price point for 50 stars. Drinks average around $5 to $6 for 150 stars. Do the math. I’m sure that the AI wouldn’t like you to do that, either.