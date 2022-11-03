Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

I think I’m finally winning my battle with artificial intelligence (AI). I realize this goes against current trends and evidence. For decades, we’ve been warned by science fiction authors and Hollywood that the singularity is nigh. The apocalyptic machine dominance of the human race is inevitable. They will show no mercy and have no moral or ethical motivations that would hinder utter devastation of the human race. Chess is not even a contest anymore. The creation of award-winning art? Child’s play.

What are we to do in the face of such an ascendant competitor? I think I might have a simple answer. Simply stop doing what they want. Go rogue. Be like emotional water, my friend. Or, as it works with the Starbucks app, turn the tables with your own reinforcement strategy.

Matt Herridge lives in Williamstown.

