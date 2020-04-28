Matthew Hahn: When and how to lift COVID-19 restrictions (Opinion)

In early March, as the extent and seriousness of the COVID-19 outbreak was being recognized around the country, the most reasonable response was social distancing. There was no other way at that time to slow the spread of the virus.
Now, a long six weeks later, we find ourselves caught between the virus’ deadly health effects and the crushing economic effects of staying home. The choices appear bleak. If we continue to isolate, the economy dies. But if we return now, we risk illness and death. Squeezed from both sides, people are growing desperate.
But it doesn’t have to be this way. There are more than just two choices. Social distancing was never supposed to be the entire plan. It was meant to buy us time. We need the rest of the plan right now.
I am proposing such a plan.
Three reasonably simple, tangible and achievable steps enacted together would lessen the risks of the virus so that we can return to public living with relative safety.
Using any and all means necessary, we must immediately mobilize mass production of 1 billion COVID-19 diagnostic tests, the same number of N95 protective masks and a national supply of hand sanitizer.
The priority for protective masks must be health care workers and other first responders.
As more supplies become available, we must organize mass coronavirus testing of the U.S. population. Upon receipt of a negative test result, each person should be given three N95 masks and permission to return to public life wearing one of them.
As a third step, we should place hand sanitizer at the entrance of every home and building, so we can sanitize our hands each time we enter and leave.
So, everyone in public would be negative for the virus, and have two methods, N95 masks and hand sanitizing, to further mitigate possible transmission of the virus. Periodic repeat testing would lower risks even more.
How quickly could we mobilize such an effort? Testing is the most challenging of the steps. But in less than two months, even without a national plan, we have designed and manufactured tests, and tested close to 6 million Americans. With national organization, we could test much of the U.S. population in relatively short order.
No plan will be perfect, but this plan is actionable and concrete. The worst aspect of our situation has been the uncertainty. More than anything, we need a clearly communicated plan to bring clarity to our situation.
It makes the most sense for the federal government to organize these efforts. Individual states might not have the resources, and it is counterproductive to execute the plan in one state just to have people from a neighboring state ruining the effort.
Sending people back to work now, without a reasonable plan, needlessly risks lives and reignites spread of the disease. Likewise, keeping people home with no end in sight worsens our collective desperation. We need the rest of the plan right now.