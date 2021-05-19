This month, I graduated from West Virginia University with master of public administration and master of social work dual degrees. I’m a lifelong West Virginian and, during my college career, I knew, like many young people with roots here, that I wanted to stay in West Virginia for my career, if I could find meaningful work.
My dual graduate program gave me a unique perspective and reflected my calling to look at the individual needs of our residents, as well as the larger systemic challenges and opportunities in our state that can help or harm. Among the many things I have learned in my 24 years in West Virginia, I know that this state and its residents are genuine and deserving of better services. I am committed to addressing the greatest needs of West Virginians and plan to utilize skills I obtained along the way.
In 2020, I attended a conference for students who are interested in careers in policy called the Summer Policy Institute. It is co-hosted by the West Virginia Center on Budget & Policy and the American Friends Service Committee. This conference gave me an opportunity to meet like-minded young people.
We also learned how policy change can affect many of the problems faced by the people in our communities and how to craft our own policy solutions to address these problems. Attendees developed policies to support young people aging out of foster care, to raise wages and to expand broadband access in West Virginia, all of which were presented to elected officials who took many of these ideas back to the West Virginia Legislature with them.
This experience solidified my desire to stay in and serve West Virginia upon graduation, and it also connected me with relationships and job opportunities that could help me do just that. I went on to be selected for an internship with the Center on Budget & Policy. Some of my fellow attendees were connected with internships with other nonprofit organizations and with the Legislature, while others found a passion for advocating for policy change in their communities.
There’s been a lot of focus recently on how we can get young people to stay in our state, as well as how we might attract out-of-staters who might be looking to relocate here. In addition to having policies in place that make our state more welcoming to diverse populations of people, we also must foster connections and opportunities for our young people to do meaningful work here — either professionally or in their free time.
The Summer Policy Institute provides a great place for young people to find that spark and the networks needed to launch a career in the Mountain State. The Summer Policy Institute will be held virtually this year, from July 22 through July 31. Interested students should apply at wvpolicy.org/summer- policy-institute-2021 by June 1.