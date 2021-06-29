Remember, parents, that “the readiness is all” when it comes to protecting your child from disease-carrying pests this summer. Mosquitoes can carry a variety of diseases, including La Crosse virus.
The La Crosse virus can cause an inflammation of the brain known as encephalitis. A child affected by La Crosse encephalitis will typically show up with fever, headache and vomiting at first, but then progress to confusion, a depressed level of consciousness and seizures over two to three days. Not all survivors will have ill effects after infection, but some might end up with school problems and seizure disorders.
Sixteen children with La Crosse encephalitis were admitted to CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital last year, which was about a threefold increase in the annual average number of cases compared to recent years (2015-19). More than half of the children required intensive care, to treat seizures and depressed levels of consciousness and to minimize the potential for brain swelling.
In our preliminary review, the reason for the large increase in cases last year is not clear, but it might be related to families spending more time outdoors because of COVID-19 concerns.
The cases came from Fayette, Raleigh, Nicholas, Greenbrier, Kanawha, Logan, and Mercer counties, as well as one case from bordering Tazewell County, Virginia. One case likely was acquired in Eastern Tennessee. All 16 children survived, although large studies have shown that mortality rates are between 1% and 2%.
So, what can parents do to reduce their child’s risk of exposure to disease-carrying mosquitoes?
First of all, understanding the breeding of the Eastern tree-hole mosquito, the carrier of the La Crosse virus, is helpful. She lays her eggs in pools of water in small cavities in hard-wood trees, but she breeds even more effectively in man-made objects, such as old tires that trap water.
Since these man-made “water-holders” are the main source of mosquitoes near where humans live, the best way to protect your family is to remove such objects from your yard. Dispose of old tires and empty water from flowerpots, birdbaths, etc., at least once or twice a week. Where it is difficult to regularly remove water from an object, consider using “mosquito dunks” (available at most garden stores).
Additional preventative measures include checking for clogged rain gutters, properly maintaining swimming pools, making sure doors and screens are “bug tight” and wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants (weather permitting) when you are outdoors.
Insect repellents are effective and safe (use according to product labels). Some repellents, especially those containing DEET or picaridin, will repel not only mosquitoes but ticks, as well.
The latter is important, since cases of Lyme disease have increased more than fivefold in recent years in West Virginia.
By following the above steps, parents can help protect the whole family from bug-borne diseases, such as La Crosse encephalitis and Lyme disease. We hope you will enjoy Wild, Wonderful West Virginia this summer in the safest way possible.