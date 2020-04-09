McJunkin, Phillips : Young parents, babies need our support (Opinion)

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. As pediatricians, we are concerned that there are social and economic factors brought about by the COVID-19 crisis that might increase child abuse, especially affecting babies.
Studies have shown that abusive head trauma to babies (aka shaken-baby syndrome) occurs more often in times of economic downturn. A recent study of abusive head trauma in West Virginia infants also suggests that drug addiction might be a contributory factor.
Since abusive head trauma affecting infants, usually from shaking injuries, is known to lead to death in 20% to 30% of cases and marked developmental delay in about half of the survivors, the social and economic costs of this traumatic disease are massive.
As we enter a time of a sudden increase in financial hardship for young families and a sudden change of family dynamics induced by stay-at-home conditions, further compounded by reduced access to mental health and drug addiction resources, we ask families and health care and social networks to work together to do our best to “flatten the curve” of potential child abuse.
In a direct appeal to parents, if you worked outside the home but now find yourself out of work, this is not your fault, so continue to believe in yourself to best help your family.
If you are a parent of an infant (birth to 12 months) and now have the opportunity to spend more time with your baby, it’s helpful to realize it is not your fault when the baby cries frequently, which tends to occur late in the day. This kind of crying is developmentally expected of babies, especially in the first two weeks to five months of life, when crying can be unpredictable and prolonged. This type of crying tends to peak in the second to third month of life, declining in the fourth and fifth, in most cases.
Anytime there is a concern that crying is because of illness, a call to the medical provider is warranted.
The key message: If you find that you become frustrated and worn out in trying to sooth a crying baby, either hand the baby over to another trusted caretaker or put the baby in a safe place, such as their crib.
If you are a single parent or otherwise lacking family support in the home, even temporarily, it is good to determine in advance who would be available to come to your aid in urgent situations, including when you have “reached your limit” in dealing with your baby’s fussiness.
It is beyond the scope of this brief article to review the rationale and methods of soothing infant crying, but for more information go to the websites “Period of Purple Crying” or “Our Babies Safe and Sound — Team for WV.”
Finally, as pediatricians, we do not recommend corporal punishment at any age but, in particular, for the reasons we stated previously about the disastrous effects of abusive head trauma in babies. We emphasize that parents should never shake or mishandle a baby, in any way, as a response to crying or any other behavior of the infant.
In a direct appeal to extended families, neighbors, social support agencies and faith-based organizations, we encourage you to not only reach out to older folks in your area during the coming weeks, but also to young parents who might need help in acquiring groceries, diapers or other supplies.
Having said this, remember to reach out in a safe way for all concerned, given the current challenges of mitigating COVID-19.
Again, we advise parents of children of any age that, if there comes a time in which you find yourself exhausted, at wit’s end and lacking support from family or friends, it is certainly reasonable to reach out to other resources, including your pediatrician or other medical provider.
Some other support services may be found at WV 211, a service of United Way to help families find many local resources, by calling 1-833-848-9905; the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233; the COVID-19 Support Help Line at 1-866-342-6892; and the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or Lifeline Chat online.
It is always inspiring to see how West Virginians respond to national or local crises, and so there is every reason to think our families and communities will become even stronger as we respond to this challenging time.
We would like to thank the newborn-nursery nurses and all others who have been involved with in-hospital programs, such as PURPLE and Our Babies Safe and Sound, that teach parents of newborns about infant crying and proper sleep practices.