Jimmy Carter’s close adviser and director of the Office of Management and Budget, Bert Lance, popularized the saying, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” He went on to quip, “That’s the trouble with government: fixing things that aren’t broken and not fixing things that are.”
Our current West Virginia Legislature is going one step further, needlessly altering a tried-and-true exemplary model that other states have emulated with a proposal (Senate Bill 535) regarding exemptions for childhood immunizations by "creating religious and philosophical exemptions for school attendance vaccines."
Basically, the bill allows parents to simply fill out a form with an ostensible “religious or philosophical reason,” which would exempt their child from taking required vaccinations that would immunize the child and prevent the potential spread of previously eradicated communicable diseases, such as polio, measles and pertussis.
A note regarding the purpose of the proposed changes states:
"The purpose of this bill is to add additional exemptions to the compulsory childhood immunization of school children. The public has a right to be free from communicable diseases, but a parent or guardian has the right to raise a child according to his or her religious and philosophical beliefs. This bill will bring West Virginia in line with 44 other states in the United States that permit a religious, philosophical, or religious and philosophical exemptions to mandatory childhood vaccines. A child should never be denied his or her Constitutionally guaranteed fundamental right to an education."
This note does not address a couple of key points.
First, this country was founded on the idea that, to live in a free and decent society that could accommodate diverse belief systems, citizens must abide by a “social contract.” In other words, for citizens to reap the benefits of society, such as security, health, education and survival, we might have to balance certain individual freedoms to receive those state benefits and protections.
Oftentimes, one person’s belief system or action might infringe on the rights or well-being of another citizen. Whose belief system trumps whose? Certain rights are not absolute and do not include the right to inflict harm on others. Parents who choose not to vaccinate their children have other educational options they can pursue and are not “denied [their] Constitutionally guaranteed fundamental right to an education.”
Further, the ACLU, whose mission is defending civil liberties, has stated that it has no problem with vaccine requirements, as these vaccines actually further civil liberties in their protection of vulnerable populations, such as the elderly, people with disabilities, those with fragile immune systems and, as in the case here, young children.
The ACLU goes on to state that, when we inoculate people from these contagious and debilitating diseases, the vaccines offer the promise of restoring to all of us our most basic liberties, allowing us to live our lives in schools, houses of worship, restaurants, bars, workplaces and gatherings with family and friends.
Requiring children to undergo routine vaccinations of previously eradicated diseases before entering the school system is a fair and reasonable balance of these considerations. Ninety-five percent of the population must be vaccinated against measles to keep it from spreading, not only to the unvaccinated but also the vaccinated. For polio, that threshold is 80%. For example, if 5% of parents decided not to immunize their children against measles, we could see not only the unvaccinated contract the disease, but also those who are vaccinated. If 20% of parents decided not to immunize their children against polio, we could see the same disruption.
As other exemption-friendly states with recent outbreaks have shown, the consequences of this legislation on public health could be dire. Washington recently had a measles outbreak that left 800 kids in one county out of school and day cares because of lax immunization requirements for school-aged children. Our neighboring state of Ohio also recently suffered a preventable measles outbreak, with 85 cases mostly comprised of unvaccinated children -- 34 of whom had to be hospitalized.
This bill could result in children losing valuable educational time, affect working families and disrupt our economy. We just suffered through a pandemic; families and overextended health care professionals do not need the added strain of the resurgence of preventable diseases that could negatively affect our health and our economy.
Routine childhood immunizations have dramatically increased child health and reduced morbidity and mortality caused by infectious diseases. One of the most successful means of achieving high childhood vaccination coverage is through vaccination requirements for school entry.
West Virginia is currently a poster child of a model that works. In the past two years, four states that previously allowed exemptions have actually changed their laws to model ours, as our state is a leader in vaccination rate coverages. In 2019, when 31 states experienced measles outbreaks and some had instances of polio, West Virginia had none.
So, instead of focusing on problems that don’t need fixing, the Legislature should focus on the numerous high-priority items on which our limited time and tax dollars could be better spent. Let’s focus on issues where West Virginia ranks among the worst in the nation: high infant and maternal mortality rates; elevated teen birth rates; percentage of preterm births; low infant birth weights; uninsured new mothers; adequate prenatal care for women; low workforce participation; low percentage of bachelor's degree recipients; limited reproductive and mental health care options; or our challenged foster care system.
Instead of focusing on divisive social initiatives that drive us apart, let’s tap into the generous, independent spirit that sets our state apart and work on commonsense solutions to real problems that are hurting real people.