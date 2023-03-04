Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

On Feb. 23, Rick Lord sat down to discuss House Bill 535 (Religious or Philosophical Exceptions for Childhood Immunizations) with Sen. Robert Karnes, R-Randolph, and Dr. Steven Eshenaur, director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, for an episode of “Outside the Echo Chamber.”

Karnes is a proponent of this bill, which would allow parents to forgo immunizations that our public school systems require before enrollment simply if they have a religious or philosophical objection. Other states that have adopted similar legislation have seen outbreaks of these highly contagious and preventable diseases; the state of Washington and our neighboring state of Ohio both experienced a measles outbreak, and as recently as two weeks ago there was a measles case confirmed at a Kentucky spiritual revival event.

Meghan Moses is president of the West Virginia Women’s Alliance.

