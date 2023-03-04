On Feb. 23, Rick Lord sat down to discuss House Bill 535 (Religious or Philosophical Exceptions for Childhood Immunizations) with Sen. Robert Karnes, R-Randolph, and Dr. Steven Eshenaur, director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, for an episode of “Outside the Echo Chamber.”
Karnes is a proponent of this bill, which would allow parents to forgo immunizations that our public school systems require before enrollment simply if they have a religious or philosophical objection. Other states that have adopted similar legislation have seen outbreaks of these highly contagious and preventable diseases; the state of Washington and our neighboring state of Ohio both experienced a measles outbreak, and as recently as two weeks ago there was a measles case confirmed at a Kentucky spiritual revival event.
Karnes couches support for this dangerous bill in terms of choice; he argues that proponents support it in part because it comes down to “the basic fundamental question of freedom: whether or not each individual has the right to choose their own personal healthcare- and so from that perspective they also believe that its wrong for the state to interfere with their healthcare and try to mandate [certain healthcare decisions].”
This rationale is interesting considering that the Republican-led supermajority that controls the Legislature has seriously curtailed if not banned the ability for other West Virginians to enjoy those same freedoms to make personal decisions about their health care without government interference. Last summer, this legislative body passed HB 302 and an accompanying resolution which effectively banned West Virginian women’s ability to make basic reproductive choices without listening to health care professionals or even holding a public hearing. A few weeks ago, it passed HB 2007, which prohibits gender-affirming care for minors, effectively eliminating a parent’s ability to make these private medical decisions with their own child and their doctors.
The Legislature recently passed HB 3042, the “Religious Freedom Restoration Act.” Historically these types of bills enjoyed bipartisan support after Bill Clinton signed similar federal legislation into law in 1993, but have since become embattled as they have been utilized to deny service (often to those in the LBGTQ community), as a legal defense for child and domestic abuse cases, and due to the millions of dollars they have subsequently cost local and state economies. Unsurprisingly, our Legislature went one step further and included an exception to outlaw reproductive choice in the same bill purporting to uphold religious freedom without governmental interference-which denies many other citizens the right to freely exercise their religions as many faiths do not share the same evangelical worldview (see current free exercise litigation in states such as Florida).
Dr. Eshenaur made a compelling counterpoint to Karnes during their discussion. What about the child’s freedom? What about their right to be free of a lifelong, debilitating disease? A long line of caselaw illustrates that freedom is often not unfettered, but must take into consideration how that freedom must be balanced, especially when it can inflict harm on others. Eshenaur shared statistics from other states with exceptions to these types of proven vaccine requirements and how those states have grappled with the devastating consequences of outbreaks of preventable and previously eradicated diseases.
A couple of months ago, over 40% of children affected in the measles outbreak in Columbus, Ohio, had to be hospitalized. In New York, another state with lax immunization requirements, polio has returned and unfortunately paralyzed a 20-year-old male in 2022.
Eshenaur assured Lord and Karnes that the vaccine efficacy of West Virginia’s childhood immunization program is highly proven and that it works. West Virginia has not seen a measles, polio or pertussis case in decades, and four other states have since modeled their legislation on ours, as our current model reasonably balances our freedom with the state’s interest in preserving public health.
A request to our Legislature and state government: please better prioritize our limited time and tax dollars on meaningful legislation to protect our children, people, healthcare professionals, and economy. Or at the very least, step outside the echo chamber and ensure that the freedoms you are advocating for do not disproportionately protect one class of West Virginians above all others.
Meghan Moses is president of the West Virginia Women’s Alliance.