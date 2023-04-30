Over the past decade, West Virginia has found itself at the forefront of the opioid epidemic, suffering from some of the country’s highest rates of overdoses and drug fatalities. The state has made progress in reducing the number of these cases by holding entities and corporations that are responsible for infusing our communities with these deadly and highly addictive drugs accountable.
In January, West Virginia announced an $83 million settlement with pharmacy prescription drug chains that negligently distributed drugs throughout our communities. The big three opioid distributors — AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and McKesson — bore the most significant responsibility and agreed to a $400 million settlement with the state.
While healthcare advocates have valid concerns about how little of this money West Virginia has devoted for rehabilitation and treatment, there’s a bigger concern. Despite their involvement in one of the most significant disasters in our state’s history, some members of Congress continue to advocate for these corporations. In fact, they recently introduced a bill, The PBM Transparency Act, that will make it easier for them to keep drug prices high in this state.
As the largest distributors of prescription drugs in the United States, AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson store, transport and deliver pharmaceutical products to healthcare providers nationwide — and they like it when prices are kept high.
On the other hand, pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) — the organizations that manage most Americans’ health insurance plans — conduct negotiations to ensure these pharmaceutical distributors and drug manufacturers lower their costs.
Yet, the PBM Transparency Act aims to strip the PBMs of their ability to effectively negotiate with these drug distribution cartels. It does so by forcing the PBMs to publicly report the rebate cost-savings they receive from each company in their negotiations.
By giving Big Pharma intel on what rebate amounts their competitors have (and haven’t) agreed to, this bill would provide drug manufacturers and distributors with greater ability to keep their prices high. Because after all, why would they agree to a rebate amount that’s lower than what others in the industry have taken? While members of Congress with campaign funding from Big Pharma may support this approach, patients would undoubtedly suffer.
As drug costs continue to increase, Congress should be helping PBMs to negotiate more effectively with drug makers rather than stripping them of all the advantages they have in making deals.
Instead of targeting PBMs, members of Congress should follow West Virginia’s lead by focusing on holding the big three drug manufacturers that have caused so much harm to our families accountable. Every time drug distributors and drugmakers are in trouble, it appears that federal decision makers allow them to get off with a financial slap on the wrist before they continue carrying their water. This needs to change.
Companies that act negligently and harm innocent people should not have power and influence over government officials. West Virginians have already paid a considerable cost for the actions of these corporate entities.
Time will tell whether Congress sweeps the drug distributors’ bad deeds under the rug again, but let’s hope that our representatives in Washington don’t reward those who hurt us the most.
Melvin Kessler is a former member of the West Virginia House of Delegates.