Over the past decade, West Virginia has found itself at the forefront of the opioid epidemic, suffering from some of the country’s highest rates of overdoses and drug fatalities. The state has made progress in reducing the number of these cases by holding entities and corporations that are responsible for infusing our communities with these deadly and highly addictive drugs accountable.

In January, West Virginia announced an $83 million settlement with pharmacy prescription drug chains that negligently distributed drugs throughout our communities. The big three opioid distributors — AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and McKesson — bore the most significant responsibility and agreed to a $400 million settlement with the state.

Melvin Kessler is a former member of the West Virginia House of Delegates.

