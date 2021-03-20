March 24, 2021 is Equal Pay Day, the day when women and men around the country recognize the wage gap between working women and men and offer remedies to address pay inequity.
In West Virginia, women are paid, on average, 74 cents for every dollar their male counterparts are paid.
The West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy estimates that working women in West Virginia lost out on $3.7 billion in 2017. With the lost earnings, on average a West Virginia woman could put two years’ worth of food on her family’s table or pay the tuition for two years at a West Virginia community college for herself or one of her kids.
Less money in women’s pockets has a significant ripple effect on West Virginia’s economy. According to the Institute for Women’s Policy Research, the poverty rate for women in WV would be reduced by one-third if they were paid the same as men doing the same work.
A reduction of this magnitude in our poverty rate would have far reaching economic benefits for all of us in West Virginia.
The economic impact of pay inequity has been made worse by the coronavirus pandemic. Nationally, two million women have left the workforce in the last year. Women are at the lowest workforce participation level since 1988. It is estimated that this crisis will set women back a generation.
If we are going to recover from the economic devastation caused by the pandemic, we must help women rejoin the workforce and pay them equitably. Our state must address the wage gap for the sake of women, their families and our economy.
The Katherine Johnson and Dorothy Vaughan Fair Pay bill takes an important step in addressing fair pay.
This bill, named after two West Virginia African American women who played a significant role in safely sending astronauts into space and were featured in “Hidden Figures,” will allow employees to discuss their wages with one another.
Pay transparency, including the right to discuss salary history and current wages, is important to ensuring equity and eliminating wage discrimination.
Support the Katherine Johnson and Dorothy Vaughan Fair Pay bill to help West Virginia women and our economy. Senate and House leaders in the Legislature should put this bill on the agenda and advance this important piece of legislation.
Equal pay grows West Virginia.