West Virginia’s school districts are in a real hot-potato predicament. Local boards of education are reluctant to mandate masks in schools without support from the governor, and the governor seems content to let local leaders decide how to prevent the spread of COVID-19 all on their own.
Here in Wood County, the school board met on Aug. 24. Superintendent Will Hosaflook reported 40 positive cases among students, along with two teachers who tested positive. As of the time of that announcement, an additional 150 students were in quarantine from exposure. This was a mere four days after classes began at Wood County Schools. This virus has shown us these numbers will not only fail to improve — they will get much worse if masks are not in place for all, and soon.
Masks weren’t on the agenda at that meeting, but they were a topic of discussion, along with an emphasis on in-person school over virtual — something I think almost all of us can agree on. However, there is a disconnect, because those who desperately want in-person classes but refuse mask mandates fail to understand that the former cannot be feasible without the latter.
Listening to the public comments of my neighbors would have made me feel like I was living in the Twilight Zone, but I have since organized a group of my like-minded parents and residents. And we’ll be at the next meeting, whenever it happens.
While the board heard concerned parents out on their mask opinions, no action was taken. But if you stuck around on the Zoom feed long enough, you know there was a late discussion among Hosaflook and board members in which he hinted at the possibility of bringing the mask mandate question to a board vote again soon. And it sure sounded like making the call and angering a bunch of anti-mask parents would be a lot easier with the support of the governor.
Some brave districts have taken the step of mandating masks in schools without waiting for a shield from the governor, like our nearby Ritchie and Harrison counties, and I’m sure that choice wasn’t easy. But a mask mandate is urgently needed in all West Virginia schools for staff and students, regardless of vaccination status.
In an ideal world, such a mandate would have been in place before classes began, but it is not too late to act today to prevent future spread of COVID-19.
Gov. Jim Justice must act now in support of a mask mandate, particularly for our younger students, who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated.
Solve this riddle, governor, and mandate masks statewide immediately. As we teach our children, what is right is not always popular, and what is popular is not always right. Justice must do the unpopular, but right, thing in this matter now.
While very few people enjoy wearing a mask, many do so to protect themselves and others around them. We can’t let West Virginia become the next COVID-19 hot spot, like it is on track to be. The governor should keep our kids, along with the rest of our community, safe from unmitigated spread of the virus by mandating masks in schools for all.