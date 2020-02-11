Michael Blumenthal: Don't vote Trump, even if you agree with him (Opinion)

A strange thing happened to me shortly after Donald Trump was elected president of the United States, and it has not ceased happening to me since. I discovered very early on that I had ceased listening to what the president said, and begun listening only to how he said it.
I had stopped, in some sense, caring whether the economy was good or bad, the stock market up or down, immigrants admitted or deported, unemployment up or down — though some of these matters affected me rather directly. I had stopped caring, in effect, about content, because I became utterly obsessed with demeanor and style.
This is not a confession I make proudly, but I nonetheless believe it was a conversion of attention that came about with good reason. Never in my 50-plus years of paying attention to American presidents had I been confronted with an individual so vulgar, so heartless, so demeaning, so insulting, so inarticulate, so mean-spirited or so relentlessly cruel and insulting to his adversaries. Not only had I never come upon it at the pinnacle of our nation’s body-politic, but never in our politics anywhere. I began to realize that, no matter how I, or anyone else, felt about his actual policies and priorities (most of which I, admittedly, detested) Donald Trump had done, to me at least, something worse: He had made me ashamed of being an American.
As someone who lives nearly half the year in Europe, I can report that this feeling not only possessed me on my own shores, but abroad as well. In every country I traveled within (France, Hungary, Germany and a few others), friends confronted me with the same question: “How could a country like America, and a people like Americans, elect a man such as this as their president?” And, in all honesty, I could come up with no satisfying answer, beyond this being an anomaly that emerged from a bizarre confluence of economic, social, political and religious forces coming together with the most unfortunate results.
There are some things which we so-called liberals don’t like to acknowledge, but which are nonetheless true: the economy is doing pretty well for many people, including much of the middle class; the stock market is at historic levels (also good for many people, including myself); unemployment is at record lows; our trade deficits have largely been reduced; certain jobs are coming back to America from abroad. Much of this is good news, for at least some of our people.
But the overwhelmingly bad news — for all of us — is that we are presently being governed by a man who has brought America’s reputation in the world to a record low, who has divided our people from one another as never before, who has brought the English language — and its historic usage for telling the truth — into utter disgrace, who has dehumanized his opponents and deceived his supporters, and whose impact on our national identity and sense of human decency will be felt long after he and his administration have departed from the scene.
As Edward Brooke, a Republican and the first African American popularly elected to the U.S. Senate in 1966, put it, “The polarization of Congress; the decline of civility; and the rise of attack politics in the 1980s, the 1990s, and the early years of the new century are a blot on our political system and a disservice to the American people.”
I now find myself daily, grâce à to Donald Trump, thanking whatever gods there are for the fact that I no longer have young children who might turn on the television and mistake what they hear from this president for normal discourse, or normal manners, or normal civility or common human decency. I am grateful to not have children naïve enough to mistake Mr. Trump’s menacing and daemonic smile for true human friendliness or the frequent false mentions of God and prayer for anything resembling (as does Mitt Romney’s God) genuine human faith. I am grateful that my son, nearly 30, got to experience the presidency, and the humane articulateness, of a Barack Obama … or even, in retrospect, both George W. and George H.W. Bush.
No matter what you think of Donald Trump’s policies, or his (mostly fictional) financial prowess, or the reality television he has made of our politics, you have an obligation to vote against this man in the next election — not to save our economy, or the stock market, or the unemployment figures, or our balance of trade — but to save our civility, our decency, our sense of national pride, and our commitment to our shared humanity. You should not vote for this man because, as the great English writer Samuel Johnson put it, “When once the forms of civility are violated, there remains little hope of return to kindness or decency.”