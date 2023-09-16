Just a few months from now, I will turn 75, both a fact and a number I find difficult to swallow, and even more difficult to accept. Growing old is, indeed, not for sissies, and being the most powerful man on the face of the earth at the age of eighty is certainly not for a sissy either.
Personally, I very much wish that President Joe Biden would have bowed out gracefully after what I am certain history will judge to be a profoundly successful, and deeply healing (in more than merely the political sense) four years in office following the moral, political and spiritual disaster than was term Trump. History will recall Biden—with his dignity, his humanity, his compassion for those who are suffering, his self-deprecating sense of humor, and his deep knowledge of political realities—did a great deal to restore some dignity and decency to our nation, I have no doubt. That, like virtually every person who has held power in this life, he is hesitant to relinquish it, I have little doubt as well.
Yes, I would indeed have preferred someone younger, more vital and with a higher life expectancy to succeed our current Chief Executive. I would have preferred a Gavin Newsome, a Pete Buttigieg, a Raphael Warnock, even a less-than-deeply-popular Kamala Harris to Biden — not because I feel any of them would necessarily be better, but because I am rather sure they will live longer, and probably in better health and mental and physical condition, than our current president.
But Biden is running once again, either wisely or unwisely. As a man six years my senior, he has amazed me, time and time again, with his energy, his alertness, his relentless travels, his ability to maneuver and manipulate within the system in which he had served for some half a century. To say that he is a better man than I am may not be saying much, but I will say it nonetheless.
I have, in my time, seen many a 20-year-old stumble and fall; I have seen many a 30-year-old fall asleep at the movies or at a lecture; I have watched endless 40-year-olds forgot the names of those close to them or even the year in which they themselves were born. In other words, I have watched men and women of all ages, myself included, be merely human, in sickness and in health, in youthfulness and in old age.
To be forced to watch endless replays of President Biden slipping on a runway or seeming to need a nap after nearly a 20-hour day of meetings and travel, or merely not looking like a 50-year-old is not just an injustice to him; it’s an insult to every aging member of the species, myself included, who can still function at a high level and who still has, to use a common metaphor, most of his marbles both intact and functioning.
I have never had any desire or fantasy of being a president or a politician—I utterly lack the energy for it, and it is hardly a profession meant for someone who goes to bed every night at 9 p.m. But this I know for sure: It is not merely Novak Djokovic who can make mincemeat of men half his age, but also Joseph Biden, age 80, who has served this nation with dignity, passion, intelligence and humanity and now continues to do so.
Yes, I’ll confess, I am a somewhat tired 74-year-old, the survivor of numerous surgeries on my spine, hips, Achilles tendon and other areas. I am not, in any way, the equal of the 80-year-old who is currently President of the United States, and who wants us to elect him to that position again. I voted for him the first time, out of hope and gratitude, and I plan to do so next time as well. Not because I necessarily think he is still at the top of his game, but because I am reasonably sure that he will surround himself with smart and decent individuals who still are.
If he stumbles on his way into Air Force One, so be it. If we should meet twice and the second time he forgets my name, bully for him. If he is merely another mortal being, trying to do the best for himself and his world as he grows old, it doesn’t bother me. This is for sure: I’d vote for Joe Biden on his deathbed over a below-par sadist and megalomaniac named Donald Trump any day.