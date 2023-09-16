Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Just a few months from now, I will turn 75, both a fact and a number I find difficult to swallow, and even more difficult to accept. Growing old is, indeed, not for sissies, and being the most powerful man on the face of the earth at the age of eighty is certainly not for a sissy either.

Personally, I very much wish that President Joe Biden would have bowed out gracefully after what I am certain history will judge to be a profoundly successful, and deeply healing (in more than merely the political sense) four years in office following the moral, political and spiritual disaster than was term Trump. History will recall Biden—with his dignity, his humanity, his compassion for those who are suffering, his self-deprecating sense of humor, and his deep knowledge of political realities—did a great deal to restore some dignity and decency to our nation, I have no doubt. That, like virtually every person who has held power in this life, he is hesitant to relinquish it, I have little doubt as well.

