The hundreds of op-ed columns I have published in my lifetime have almost always voiced an opinion, sometimes a rather unpopular one. But this one is different: This column is not written by someone wishing to express an opinion, so much as someone in search of an explanation—someone seeking to understand a phenomenon that, to him at least, is incomprehensible.
I am not a Christian, neither by birth nor by faith, but many of my friends throughout my life have been, and—though not myself a great fan of organized religions—I have always admired the humanity, and decency, of many of the devout Christians I have known and worked beside. Indeed, what I understand to be the Christian virtues—service, gratitude, compassion, wisdom, humility and a passion for justice—constitute most of the qualities I admire in those I have looked up to and loved.
In my own life, I have only served, very briefly, in the administration of one president, Jimmy Carter, whose life-- before, during and after his presidency—seems to me to have embodied those virtues. My admiration for that man, and those like him, has deeply colored my sense of shock and disbelief at finding so many Americans to be supporters of a man whose life is a walking, breathing antithesis to those virtues: Donald Trump.
What Carter accomplished during his presidency—for example, the remarkable peace treaty between Israel and Egypt in the Middle East—and the causes he has devoted himself to since seem to me to be at the very core of what it means to be a Christian (or, for that matter, simply a decent human being) in our world.
Here is a statistic that puts my sense of bewilderment into stark relief: In 1976, when he was elected President, Jimmy Carter, an acknowledged born-again Christian and man of deep faith, received 33% of America’s evangelical vote, hardly a third. By contrast, in 2016, Donald Trump—a man whose very life has been a persistent repudiation of compassion, honesty, humility and peacefulness— received 81% of the evangelical vote. In 2020 — after four years of relentless public lying, amorality, intemperance, vulgarity and immodesty, he received nearly the same percentage, 75%.
Though his personal behavior has consistently been at odds with the values espoused by many evangelicals, Trump’s ongoing support has been a long, mostly successful, parade between the pews of white evangelical churches. How—and I ask this question in all sincerity-- is it possible for a man who, his entire life, has allegedly assaulted and belittled women, paid off porn stars for their silence, belittled the disabled, lied to the public almost as a matter of reflex, and shown no compassion for the suffering of citizens of the country he leads be supported by a vast majority of Christians?
How is it possible that such a man, the personification of virtually every quality evangelicals are expressly against, is vastly more popular than the truly Christian ex-president who is, and was, a harbinger of charity, humility and world peace, and whom we hardly speak of?
“Under any normal circumstances,” Albert Mohler, president of Louisville’s Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, wrote in a 2016 op-ed in The Washington Post (a position he apparently backed away from later) “Trump would be the realization of evangelical nightmares, not the carrier of evangelical hopes.”
But how, I cannot help wonder, did those nightmares ever transform themselves, as they apparently have, into hopes?
As I said at the outset, this is the first time I have ever written a column imploring readers to help educate me. And, here in West Virginia—a state which is 78% Christian and in which 68% of the population voted to re-elect Trump—there must be someone who can clear up my confusion.
So someone please tell me, how does a person who considers himself a Christian cast his or her ballot for the likes of a vile, pathological liar like Donald Trump?
The answer to that question, I am certain, will make me a better-educated man, and a more fully informed citizen.