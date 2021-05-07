My best law school friend, whom I shall call Dave, took his own life last week, rather than face the impending heartbreak and diminished capacities of Alzheimer’s.
“My commitment to myself and, more importantly, to my wife,” he wrote to me several months ago, “is that I will not let my memory deteriorate to the point where I am functioning at a low level. My wife had a harrowing experience with her mother’s slow decline into Alzheimer’s ... . In her 70s she was barely conversant. It broke our hearts. We will not and cannot allow ourselves to completely lose who we are.”
For those like myself and others who are part of the Baby Boomer generation, my friend’s brave and unselfish decision was a tacit acknowledgment of the one thing all of us on this planet — whether we are from red or blue states, Democrats or Republics, liberals or conservatives, white-skinned or black or brown or yellow — share: We will all die.
As the British poet Philip Larkin put it in his poem “Aubade”: “Most things may never happen: this one will.”
And, along with that inevitability, none of us wants it to happen with undue suffering or humiliation. In a time of apparently shrinking human consensus about pretty much anything, these two facts can be pretty much agreed upon by all of us.
Also shared across all political, economic and social divides is the fact that none of us wants to die in pain and indignity, and that all of us want to accord ourselves and those we love the same humaneness, compassion and dignity we readily provide for our pets and farm animals.
Death is an inevitability; intolerable suffering is not.
For three years, I taught a course at the West Virginia University College of Law called Dying and the Law, in which we reviewed the history and evolution of assistance-in-dying laws in the United States and around the world. Given the aforementioned realities of our common fate, the arguments for well-designed, safeguard-rich and widely available laws allowing us and our loved ones to exit this life with our dignity intact are compelling.
Nine American states presently allow some form of physician-assisted suicide, while 34 states explicitly prohibit it. West Virginia is one of only three states that prohibits assisted suicide by common law. It’s time for West Virginians and our Legislature to reconsider and rethink this policy.
In the 2020 summary of Oregon’s Death with Dignity Act, one of our nation’s progressive laws on the topic, the three most frequently reported end-of-life concerns were decreasing ability to participate in activities that made life enjoyable, loss of autonomy and loss of dignity.
Of the 370 Oregon patients for whom suicide prescriptions were written during 2020, 223 (60%) died from ingesting the medication. An additional 67 (18%) did not take the medications and later died of other causes. What this makes abundantly clear is that not everyone who has the option of obtaining assistance in dying makes use of that option. The main consolation, for many, is simply that the option exists.
If we put aside the usual inflammatory language, what is commonly referred to as assistance in dying is, in fact, assistance in living. Assistance, that is, in deciding at what point the life one wants to live has come to an end. It is, as my friend Dave insisted, not an act of suicide, but of affirmation.
It is tantamount to a statement, not that one’s life is no longer worth living, but, rather, that one’s life has been too valuable, or too blessed, to allow it to end in indignity and relentless suffering for ourselves and those we love.
“The states’ so-called ‘unqualified interest in the preservation of human life,’ ” former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens wrote in the 1997 case of Washington v. Glucksberg, “is not itself sufficient to outweigh the interest in liberty that may justify the only possible means of preserving a dying patient’s dignity and alleviating her intolerable suffering.”
“No right is held more sacred,” Supreme Court Justice Horace Gray wrote more than 100 years earlier, “or is more carefully guarded, by the common law than the right of every individual to the possession and control of his own person, free from all restraint and interference of others, unless by clear and unquestionable authority of law.”
Like many of those I know, the options I have for a death that is both dignified and tolerable, when that time comes, are very much on my mind.
My friend Dave’s timely, dignified and loving death serves as a poignant reminder to me of that concern. It is high time for legislators and policymakers in West Virginia to begin thinking and talking seriously about those options, and the humane possibilities that may be made available to all of us.
My fervent hope is that, when and if the time comes when I have some choice as to how and when to depart from this life, the great state of West Virginia will be on my side.