You need to be either a congenital optimist or, some might say, a fool (neither malady which I’ve been all that often accused of) to believe that, on Nov. 3, Joe Biden will win West Virginia’s five electoral college votes. You also need, it seems to me, to be willing to ignore some very recent history — as in the last presidential election, 2016, when Donald Trump, empty promises and all, garnered 68.6% of the vote in West Virginia.
I am hardly a native West Virginian. I moved here just short of my 60th birthday. Nor am I an expert on what makes West Virginians tick. But I’ve developed a certain love and respect for this state and its people in my decade of living here, and I don’t believe that the majority of my fellow West Virginians are bigots or retrogrades or part of the “basket of deplorables” Hillary Clinton so condescendingly described during the last election campaign. I would maintain, rather, that West Virginians tend to be pragmatic, earth-bound people who mistrust both certain elitist vocabularies and people who have not dirtied their hands in the grit and messiness of real life. They are, of course, also tied to the history of coal and the tradition of making ends meet with often little in the way of visible opportunities or elite institutions to pave their way.
But my experience with West Virginians — both the “urbanities” of my native Morgantown and the friends I have in Nicholas, Preston, Marion, Mingo and other more rural counties — is that they are, by and large, people replete with what goes by the name of “common sense.” They’re people who trust experience over rhetoric, practicality over theory and a good heart over a high IQ.
Which is why — despite the pollsters and pundits and recent historical evidence (West Virginians did, by the way, twice support Bill Clinton in 1992 and 1996) — I haven’t given up on the hope that, on Nov. 3, West Virginia will vote with the vast majority of other American states to evict Donald Trump from the White House and replace him with Joe Biden. Yes, it’s true: West Virginians are ardent gun rights advocates; some are, to put it mildly, none too fond of minorities; quite a few more believe that “government should get out of our faces,” and — at least four years ago — many of them believed that Donald Trump could, indeed, make America great again. That leaves Joe Biden and the Democrats with a rather steep hill to climb in this state, and his campaign — if, indeed, they decide to expend any energy and resources here—with a daunting task. But I’m what the late playwright Sam Shepard would have called a fool for love, and I’m also a fool for the better side of human nature and for the belief that good people can learn from bad experiences.
So I’m crazy enough to believe that, despite all odds, Joe Biden and the Democrats even have a chance in this state, because I also believe that decency, compassion, empathy and the wish for a truly humane democracy have a profound appeal over the meanness, divisiveness, cruelty and lack of compassion the past four years have revealed in our government.
Perhaps this is a good time to remind ourselves that the late and great West Virginia senator, Robert C. Byrd, was once a Ku Klux Klan recruiter. It is never too late, his story tells us, to become a decent human being.
“In the false American imagination,” the historian and theologian Lauren F. Winner has written, “West Virginia is a joke or else it’s a charity case; but more than anything it is unseen, an invisible architecture of labor and struggle; and incarceration shares this invisibility, hidden at the center of everything.”
It’s my own belief as a fairly recent immigrant to this state, that the basic goodness of West Virginians, their basic sense of decency and fairness and justice and compassion, is part of that invisibility. It’s a part, I am still naïve and optimistic enough to believe, that may become glaringly visible two months from now on Nov. 3.