Michael Blumenthal: The distance between Minneapolis and WV

It is about 940 miles from where I live in Morgantown, a city about 5% of whose citizens are black, to the spot where George Floyd was slain in Minneapolis, the site of our current days of infamy and about 19% of whose citizens are African American. But, as I have come to feel more and more in recent days, that distance is not as far as it seems.
I am one of the “innocent,” or so I would like to believe. I have done all, or at least most, of the things good liberals like myself traditionally do: I supported, and voted for Barack Obama; I have had black friends and neighbors and colleagues with whom I have had good relationships; I have participated in marches for civil rights and hired black employees (and worked for black employers, as well); I have even represented black noncitizens in immigration cases as co-director of the West Virginia University College of Law Immigration Clinic.
But all of this, I realize now, is not nearly enough. It is not enough simply to do no harm. It is not enough to know that you are a “good” person, someone who strives in his or her daily life to promote justice and decency and equality of opportunity for those around you. All these things might be commendable, and worth praising, but — given what is happening in our country and what has happened over the past 400 years — they are clearly no longer enough.
They are not enough, because all of us who are white — whether we be liberal or conservative, Republican or Democrat, part white or all white, Jew, Catholic, Protestant, Muslim or agnostic — are, in our various forms of acquiescence, part of the weight that was resting on George Floyd’s dying body in the form of that police officer’s knee.
It is, I think, no longer enough for us to go to bed nightly thinking we are possessed of a clear conscience. It is no longer enough for us to be part of what the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. called “the deafening silence of good people.” For it no longer matters whether these events take place in our state or our city or with our consent or even our acquiescence. What matters is that they are taking place in our nation, perpetrated by our public servants and acquiesced — even tacitly supported — by politicians we have elected.
These events are the culmination of hundreds of years of discrimination which, while we might not have actively supported it, many of us have in ways, both subtle and overt, been the beneficiaries of.
It is time, at the very least, for those of us who pride ourselves on our basic decency to vote out of office every single public official — from the president of the United States to the county clerk — who either passively or actively promotes racism in this country, who thinks there were “good people on both sides” in places such as the Charlottesville riot of 2017.
It is time for us to realize that there are no “good people” who are racists, anti-Semites, anti-Muslims, anti-gays or against any other group of human beings. It is time for us to affirm wholeheartedly the fact that the only kinds of “good people” are those who acknowledge and honor the essential dignity and equality of every single human being.
And it might be time for many of us, myself included, to ask ourselves not the easy question of what we might have done to help bring about these tragedies, but, rather, the more difficult and more complicated question of what, if anything, we might have done to prevent them.
And, for myself at least, the answer is simply and disturbingly clear: not nearly enough.
On June 12, in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, my friend Teewende Sandwidi, of Burkina Faso, whom I represented in an asylum claim about 10 years ago, will take the oath to become a citizen of these United States. In the interim years, he has become a junior high school French teacher, and his wife has become a nurse — two of the professions, I don’t need to point out, our country most needs at this sad time. In every other way, as well, the Sandwidis are model citizens, devoted parents and deeply patriotic Americans. They have two children — Jason, who is 4, and Danika, who is 14.
When I represented the Sandwidis 10 years ago, I proudly felt that I and the WVU Immigration Clinic were doing them a valuable service in providing them with a path to a freer and better life. They felt so, as well, and, I must confess, have probably been all too grateful to me in the intervening years. Nonetheless, I was proud of what we had done, and proud to have these profoundly decent and hard-working people as my friends.
But, after the events of the past week — and, to be honest, after the events of recent years — I am no longer so sure. Because I now fear that my friends the Sandwidis will have to spend the rest of their lives in fear and trepidation that, whenever their son Jason so much as leaves the house, he might, like George Floyd, not be coming back. I fear that their daughter Danika will have to fear for her future sons and husband whenever they go out onto the streets. I fear that all of the too-little I have done for them has simply helped them exchange one danger for another that may be even much worse.
I fear, above all, that when my friend Teewende takes the oath of citizenship and swears to “support and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic,” the oath of fidelity he will be taking to this once-great country will be an oath that our nation is no longer willing, or able, to return in kind. I fear that the country I would have been proud to have helped Teewende Sandwidi become a citizen of, alas, is a country that still remains to be invented.