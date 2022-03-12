There is much talk, these sad and troubled days, of common ground, and of how we should be searching for, and finding, it. As if common ground were simply off somewhere in hiding, or that had been misplaced.
That’s a consoling, but purely sentimental thought, largely ignorant of the historical and political fact that common ground is something not that a society “finds,” but that it, through hard work and deep commitments, creates.
The period of the New Deal that followed the Great Depression was one such period in our history—a time when government struggled to even the floor between its disparate citizens and to create an economic climate in which common ideas and commitments were generated by common experience.
Since the time of Ronald Reagan, at the very least, we have beaten a hasty retreat from that ideal, leaving us with the present world, in which enormous disparities of wealth, income, education, culture, health care and opportunity have led us to the present futile search for a common ground that, if the truth be known, hardly exists.
The “feel good” world — the world filled with mediators, meditators, positive psychologists, harbingers of heaven, focus group leaders and the like—is, no doubt, a world of the well intentioned. But it is also, it increasingly seems to me, a world of the sentimental and deluded, of those who prefer fantasy over facts, hopes over realities, a blind spiritual optimism over a hard nosed gaze into reality’s undistorted mirror.
Anyone even remotely acquainted with the realities of human psychology and human history knows that what has historically divided societies, and nations, from one another has been a profound gulf in the experiences of their citizens’ daily lives.
It is a simple fact of human nature: You cannot occupy “common ground” if you do not also occupy, in part, common experience and common needs. I and people like me, for example, have no more common ground with many of the impoverished and hope deprived citizens of McDowell County than the flying Wallendas had with the Mercury astronauts, or the homeless men and women on the streets of New York with Jeff Bezos. One group is trying to cross the divide on a high wire; the other in a spaceship.
It may be very consoling to sit in a comfortable living room with some red state and some blue state voters and have a few glasses of good wine and try to hug one another. But to do so is to equate a foot bridge with a canyon, a shallow stream bed with an abyss. Most of those, alas, who are truly in need of common ground are those who can’t even make it into the same room. The lowest 80% of American households by wealth who share 11.7% of our wealth can sit down all day with the top 10% who possess over 77% of it and there is only one thing I can assure you of: One of the two groups will soon be reaching for their guns.
It is a futile endeavor to attempt to reunite America, without reimagining and reinventing it—not by falsely gerrymandering its congressional districts, but by deeply gerrymandering its distribution of wealth, comfort, dignity and opportunity.
As the American theologian Jim Wallis has so aptly put it: “We can find common ground only by moving to higher ground.” Not the same ground, but a different ground, a ground more likely to unite us than it is to divide us.
There is, let’s face it, little common ground between me sitting here in my comfortable study and the millions fleeing for their lives from Ukraine, Syria, Sudan and elsewhere. The poems I may write about love and longing are very far indeed from the hearts and daily concerns of those whose profound longings are only for peace, food, shelter and dignity. I would be deluding myself by seeing it any other way.
Simply being human is not common ground: it is simply biology. The only paths to common ground are achieved, not by finding or seeking, but by creating and doing; above all, by changing. “Sentimentality,” the great American poet Wallace Stevens once wrote, “is failed feeling,” a truth that is equally applicable to politics as it is to poetry.
“Wishes are not horses,” the Nigerian poet Chisom Udeaba has written, “they are only but wishes.”
It would be good for many of our devotees of and searchers for common ground to reflect on those words, for, at this particular historical and national moment, the common ground we truly have consists largely of war, violence, simmering hatreds and (with good reason) a profound mistrust of one another’s motives and experiences.
It will take a good, long and deep look at reality in order to make it, once more, something more hopeful than that.