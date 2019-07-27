Michael Blumenthal: The presidency of our shadow nature

It’s by now a truism, which we owe partly to the psychologist Carl Jung, that the confrontation with the darkness within ourselves — what Jung called the shadow — is one of life’s most significant, albeit often painful, tasks.
The shadow is usually the part of ourselves we don’t much like, usually try to disavow, and — in the course of our daily personal and political lives — prefer to ignore. But for us as a nation, the presidency of Donald Trump has made that confrontation with our collective shadow all the more necessary, and also all the more unavoidable, as the current “Send her back!” moment in our politics has made unmistakably clear.
Insofar as we as individuals are concerned, the shadow tends to include our deep-seated racism, for example, or our xenophobia, along with our misogyny, our cutthroat competitiveness, our greed, our occasional impulses towards cruelty, and so on and so forth. In other words, not Lincoln’s much-embraced better angels of our natures, but the devils of our worse.
Traditionally in America (although not everywhere in the world), politicians have arduously striven to appeal to the former — our sense of charity, equality, inclusion, generosity and kindness, to name but a few qualities that garner very few column inches in the deeply limited Trumpian rhetoric.
But the genius of Donald Trump — and an evil genius it is — has been to bring the shadow into the limelight, to make “America first” (by which he means white America, rich America, competitive America, racist America and selfish America above all) the political mantra of the moment, and widening the orbit of its vocabulary to include such juicy tidbits as “Lock her up,” “Make America Great Again,” and now, of course, “Send her back!”
There is one central fact here that we need not lose sight of: Trump’s laser-beam focus toward the embrace of our lesser natures has, thus far, been wildly successful. The man, love him or hate him (and I hate him, hate being a rather substantial aspect of my own shadow) is on to something. In West Virginia, for example, he managed to garner nearly 70 percent of the vote in the 2016 election. Not bad for a guy whose main appeal is to the devil within.
So what does this tell us that might be useful to the lined-up dozens now auditioning to replace him? It tells us that, if you want to be the 46th president of the United States, you had better get in touch with our collective shadow, and yours, and do so quickly. And for those of us, including myself, who despise both the man and everything he stands for, a moment of Socratic contemplation — “To know thyself is the beginning of wisdom” — might now be in order.
I personally don’t enjoy thinking of myself as a racist, a misogynist, a hyper-competitor, a greed monger or cruel. But, make no mistake about it, those nasty characters all dwell happily and sneakily inside me and, most likely, inside you who are reading this, as well. Just put me in a major American city on a dark night with two young black men walking behind me, and watch what my shadow does. The proportions may vary — Gandhi, Mandela, Mother Teresa and a few selected others may have been blessed with a smaller proportion than most of us — but they are all right in there, mingling with the angels at the universal cocktail party of what it means to be human.
Trump — whether his subject be race or women or patriotism or immigration or foreign trade and economics — has, more than any American politician in our storied history, plunged his rhetorical and hormonal drill deep into to the dark underside of human goodness and decency and not only let the genie out of the bottle, but the villain out of the confessional.
By appealing to all that is selfish, mean-spirited, fearful, ungenerous and hateful in our collective citizenry, he has managed, albeit by a narrow margin, to catapult himself into the position of being the most powerful, and, therefore, the most dangerous, person on the planet. And he has done so, clearly, not by means of what we normally consider intelligence, but by a rather canny and intuitive understanding, and manipulation, of the dark spirit that lives within most of us and has long been waiting to get out.
So what’s the answer to all this? Is it merely to mimic Trump and tailor our appeal to the electorate’s worst, most selfish, interests? I hardly think so. The last thing this nation needs is the prospect of a quasi-Trump running against a real one. But we do need to realize that Trump didn’t get to where he is without the consent of a substantial slice of the American electorate. Appealing exclusively to our inner sainthood, or even our inner Robert Kennedy (“Some men see things as they are, and ask why. I dream of things that never were, and ask why not”) may get a candidate to heaven, but it will not get him or her into the White House.
Most of our citizens, I still believe, despite Donald Trump, are good and decent people; very few of them, however, are qualified to sit beside Saint Peter at the pearly gates.
Only by appealing not only to what is good within us, but also by acknowledging the decidedly mixed potpourri of impulses that are at the core of our motley natures, will a Democratic candidate be able to replace the odious autocrat and hate-monger who now occupies the Oval Office. It will require that person to have the passion and clarity not only to lead us toward the light; but also not to ignore that aspect of our deepest selves that dwells in the shadows.
Meanwhile, we need to give our 45th president credit for at least one thing: He knew us better than we know ourselves.