“The most obvious, ubiquitous, important realities are often the ones that are hardest to see and talk about.” — David Foster Wallace
•••
They are killing our children. They are killing our friends. They are killing our neighbors and our neighbors’ children. They are killing our national pride and spirit.
“They” are the people who love guns and who hate humanity — those few but disproportionately powerful among us who are so wounded, angry and disappointed with life that they have lost all feeling for those living among them, children and adults, Black and white, citizens and immigrants, rich and poor. It is time for us to stop debating and to concentrate single-mindedly on stopping them. The path is clear, the logic is clear, the emergency is clear, the depth of our national shame and humiliation is clear, as well.
Domestic gun makers in the United States produced 11.3 million firearms in 2020, a figure that has nearly tripled since 2000. Firearm deaths are a fixture in American life. There were 1.5 million deaths by firearm in the United States between 1968 and 2017. In 2020 alone, more than 45,000 Americans died at the end of a barrel of a gun, whether by homicide or suicide, more than any other year on record. That figure represents a 25% increase from five years prior, and a 43% increase from 2010.
But we do not need any more figures. We do not need anymore presidential speeches or eulogies or family visits or news media profiles of the dead and murdered. We do not need anymore information, or anymore tears, and we surely do not need any more debate.
It may take, as the British mathematician and philosopher Alfred North Whitehead proclaimed, “an extraordinary intelligence to contemplate the obvious,” but it hardly takes a genius of any sort to know that something is deeply wrong with our politics, which allows the wholesale slaughter of our men, women and children to take place without either clear-headedness or action.
The time for thinking and, God knows, talking about gun control is now over.
Here is a very simple and, I have no doubt, effective first step toward a saner future: Hold every single person in the chain of possession of a firearm used to commit murder — from its manufacturer to its seller to its buyer to its owner and to the actual murderer who is its ultimate possessor — fully responsible as an accessory to that murder.
“The ceremony of innocence is drowned,” wrote the poet Yeats, and so too, in this country, claims of innocence on the part of gun owners, gun advocates, politicians and anyone who remains passive in the face of the mass carnage that is now being carried out in our schools, homes and on our streets are drowned in enough blood that they should be met not only with deaf ears, but with contempt and disdain.
Let me say it loud and clear: I have never been so ashamed of my country, or so ashamed to be one of its citizens, as I have been since November 2016 and as I am, even more so, now. As far as I am concerned, this is not the same country that saved my parents from mass murder in Nazi Germany in 1938. This is not the country that tried to make a dent in 300 years of institutionalized racism by electing Barack Obama president in 2008. This is not the country whose laws I swore to uphold and protect when I became a member of the New York and West Virginia bar associations.
If we don’t — not in some vague, amorphous future, but now — get these guns off our streets, out of our homes, and out of the hands of those whose intentions are not self-defense, but murder, we may indeed continue to have a country. But it will be a country without a soul.