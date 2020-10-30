I am not one who, under ordinary circumstances, thinks in the often-oversimplified categories of good and evil. My usual attitude is that human life and character are complex, multi-dimensional and that most of our souls contain plenty of both.
In the 50 years that I have been voting in American presidential elections (in 12 of them to be precise), I have always felt that I was voting between certain philosophies of government, certain attitudes toward the social contract, certain differences regarding foreign policy, criminal justice, medical care, education, abortion and the like.
Never before have I felt, as I do now, that I was voting, in the most profound and basic sense — between good and evil.
One of the most articulate philosophers regarding the presence of good and evil in political life was the Nobel Prize-winning Russian-American poet and essayist Joseph Brodsky — a refugee from the persecution of the Soviet gulags.
“Evil is a sucker for solidity,” Brodsky wrote in 1984. “It always goes for big numbers, for confident granite, for ideological purity, for drilled armies and balanced sheets ... The most interesting thing about evil is that it is wholly human.”
The past four years, under the administration of President Donald Trump, have vividly illustrated to me the truth of Brodsky’s words. Traditionally, the elements that are commonly associated with human evil involve unbalanced behavior; acts that are stimulated by anger; revenge; hatred; psychological trauma; selfishness; ignorance; destruction; remorselessness; and neglect. No president in American history has exhibited more of these qualities than the present occupant of the White House, and no president has led me to think so unambiguously about the presence of evil in our political life as has Donald Trump.
“Evil is capable of a fairly ubiquitous presence because it tends to appear in the guise of good,” Brodsky wrote.
It can appear, for example, in such phrases as “make America great again” or “drain the swamp.” Evil, as Brodsky knew, often sneaks up on us in the form of the slogans and rhetoric that its proponents freely use in order to convince us that they are actually on the side of the good.
In every presidential election in my memory, the two candidates have tried to convince us that “this is the most important election in American history,” that at no other time has our fate as a nation hung so precariously in the balance. But this time, I am convinced, both candidates are telling the truth: This is the most significant election in American history — not because it is a battle between Republicans and Democrats, between progressives and conservatives or between unrepentent capitalists and quasi-socialists, but because it is, in the deepest sense, a battle between good and evil.
I have disliked, or disrespected certain American presidents in the past — Richard Nixon, for one, and some others, as well. I have disagreed vehemently with some of their policies and political philosophies and with some of their priorities for our life as a nation. But I have never — I repeat: Never — considered any of them to be evil. I have never considered any of them to be doing the devil’s work here on earth.
But that, dear reader, is how I, and many of those I know, feel about Donald Trump. I will put it rather simply: Joe Biden is a good man. Donald Trump is an evil one. The anger, the hatred, the selfishness, the jingoism, the arrogance, the cruelty and the lack of human compassion this president has unleashed and exploited in our national psyche have, to my mind at least, reduced this election, not to a political battle, but to a deeply moral one.
The election that will take place in our nation next week is an opportunity for us, as a country, to demonstrate our moral wisdom. It is the chance of a lifetime, a chance to choose between good and evil, before we get another four years’ worth of instruction as to what evil truly is.