Some 40 years ago, when I was Briggs-Copeland Poet in Residence at Harvard, and the son of refugees from the Holocaust with a whole lot to be grateful for, a friend from D.C. came to visit me.
Gazing across at my dour expression and dissatisfied mien over breakfast at a local restaurant, he asked me what — then, and to this day — seemed like a good, and deeply appropriate, question. “Why,” he asked me, in a friendly albeit judgmental tone, “such ingratitude amidst such plenty?”
The man who posed that question to me on that chilly Cambridge morning shall always be the object of my gratitude for having done so. For it was a good, and appropriate, question; the same one I now find myself asking of many of my fellow Americans. Well, those Americans who seem to be on the side of President Biden’s disapproval ratings at a time when he and his administration are working so ceaselessly to reverse the economic, political and moral disasters of the four years of Donald Trump. Why such ingratitude amidst such plenty?
There are many in this nation who have plenty to complain about: the hungry, the poor, the discriminated against, the opportunity-deprived, those without adequate housing and medical care. They are probably—and rightfully so—are among those who aren’t terribly happy with the way things are going—not now, and not then. But I strongly suspect that, among that decisive majority, there are many people like myself—discouraged, of course, by higher gas and food prices; disheartened by the fact that the COVID pandemic is still with us; disturbed by the fact that the world’s wealthiest nation is filled with potholes and a generally sagging infrastructure; and a morally shocking unequal distribution of wealth and basic needs.
But—and this is a huge but—many of those complainers and nay-sayers, much like my much younger self in Cambridge that day, are people who should be thanking their lucky stars not only for what they have, but for now having a president who clearly wants to make life better and more equitable for a majority of our citizens. A president who wants to repair our battered infrastructure, provide less expensive education for those who can’t afford it, make better daycare and childhood education a reality for all our citizens, and so on and so on.
I deeply identify with those people in some sense, because I was once one of them.
But now I look around at the affluence, the comfort, the comparatively (to most of the world) luxurious conditions under which I and so many of my ever-complaining brethren live, and I say to myself, again and again: Why such ingratitude amidst such plenty?
Ours is a somewhat gloomy and pessimistic age: dominated by valid fears of climate change and its obvious consequences; threatened by shrinking democratic values around the world and global conflicts that seem more and more irresolvable; and, of course, now by the pandemic, which seems to be consistently transmogrifying itself into newer and even more dangerous variants.
But — and here is yet another “but” — the vast majority of us are still among the blessed and deeply privileged of this earth. We have things and opportunities and rights and privileges that many of those in the so-called civilized world still only dream of. And now we have, even, a president who is a genuine, deeply feeling, and compassionate human being — a man who not only seeks not to demean and insult and turn us against one another, but to actually heal some of our long-simmering wounds and the cruelties of our inequity.
Joe Biden is certainly no perfect man, but he is a far cry from the moral monstrosity that preceded him, something I am grateful for every single day. Rather than rub salt in the wounds of our petty antagonisms and differences, he is a leader, schooled by his own personal tragedies, who seeks to re-bind us to our common humanity and common sufferings.
“Ingratitude,” wrote the 12th century Benedictine abbot Bernard of Clairvaux, who later become known as Saint Bernard, “is the soul’s enemy... a burning wind that dries up the source of love, the dew of mercy, the streams of grace.”
It is also, as the great German poet Goethe observed, “always a sign of weakness.”
“I have never known,” he added, “men of ability to be ungrateful.”
So, the next time a pollster calls at our door or on our phone, it might be good for many of us to remember the words of those two great men, and the bounty that is right in front of us. Just as I now gratefully remember the words of my old friend in long ago Cambridge, and, even more humbly, the words of my salesman father, who awoke each day to remind me: “Count your blessings.”