A common thread runs through the story of West Virginia and our Nation; the thread of people who made their living through hard, dangerous work.
Harvesting timber, mining coal, making coke and steel, manufacturing chemicals, building infrastructure, growing our food and powering and heating our homes and businesses. Families tied to this hard labor often lived with the specter of death, disability and disease.
West Virginia has an unusually rich history of how working men and women struggled to overcome unfair and oppressive work conditions.
Sadly, many take for granted the gains fought for by our forefathers like changing child labor laws, creating safer working conditions and a 40-hour work week, livable wages, workers’ compensation for those injured on the job, health benefits and retirement benefits to name a few.
We celebrate the contributions of workers at the end of each summer on Labor Day.
While there are small museums across the country dedicated to local labor events, there is not a single place in the United States to tell the story of the American worker.
For posterity, we need a National Labor Museum. There is no place better for such a museum than Charleston. Currently, the City of Charleston is trying to find tenants for the Charleston Town Center. We suggest the former Sears location, among many others, become the center for this labor museum with West Virginia’s contributions front and center.
The 100th anniversary of the Battle of Blair Mountain is a fitting time to dedicate our attention to the most valuable resource this state has to offer: the people who labored to build our state and our nation.
Much of the area could be dedicated to the history of coal mining, mining disasters and the mine wars.
Other labor history such as the steel strikes in Wheeling District during 1909-1910, the Great Railroad Strike of 1877 that started in Martinsburg and federal troops that were brought in to break up the strike and how the strike spread across the nation should be remembered. Other noteworthy stories include the nation’s worst industrial disaster at the Hawk’s Nest Tunnel, the legend of John Henry at Big Bend Tunnel in Talcott, or the story of the colorful and profane union organizer, Mary Harris “Mother” Jones, arrested in Charleston 108 years ago this week.
Filling that space with an attraction of national stature, akin to a Smithsonian museum, would be a draw for conventions, and draw interested people passing through town or en route to the New River Gorge National Park. Guest speakers and lecturers could be invited to provide rich background to audiences about various labor histories from across the nation, either at the museum proper or in the adjacent Civic Center. The center could also be a place where films and documentaries could be shown regularly that highlight this rich, interesting story and the colorful and brave people who made that history. It could also serve as a learning center for students of all ages.
There is no better time than now to remember this past.