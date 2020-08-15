In under 100 days—if the predictions of the political prognosticators and the most fervent wishes of my own heart prove correct—the voters of our nation, having no choice but to come to grips with the grave and tragic error they committed four years ago, will vote to return Donald Trump to life as a private citizen.
For all those of us who have suffered, both practically and spiritually, under the four years of his presidency, this will prove to be not only a relief, but a turnaround from the near-abyss to which that presidency has brought us, as individuals and as a nation. But, glad as I will be to see Mr. Trump go, I don’t wish for that to happen without my relating-- as a private citizen and as the son of parents who came to this nation to escape the fascism of Nazi Germany some 82 years ago — something of what the Trump presidency has done to my faith in this nation, my love for its essential principles and my confidence in the goodness and basic decency of its citizens.
As a writer, a lawyer, a teacher and, in general, a man who believes in words, I don’t want to allow Donald Trump to pass from the stage he has so cruelly and heartlessly occupied for the past four years without, at least, a few words from me, a relatively unknown and relatively powerless private citizen, but one who takes the responsibilities of his citizenship with great seriousness.
Let me begin with a bit of full disclosure. From the time I first set sight upon Donald Trump as a public figure in New York, more than 40 years ago, I found him to be a crude and tasteless man. He was without a scintilla of human decency or generosity, and without the slightest concern for those outside of the immediate orbit of his vanity. From the moment I first began to observe him, he struck me as a man dangerous to his associates, dangerous to his adversaries, and—perhaps worst of all—dangerous, even, to those who might be so foolish and unobservant as to consider him a friend.
So odious was the thought of Donald Trump becoming president of my nation and leader of the free world back in 2015, when he first declared his candidacy, that I was simply unable to imagine it becoming a reality. I was unable to muster the lack of faith in my fellow citizens and in our electoral process that would allow such a man to become the 45th occupant of the highest office in our land and the most powerful man on the planet.
But the unthinkable, indeed, did happen. Through what I can consider nothing less than a miracle of electoral manipulation, deluded hopes, long-sublimated hatreds and the failure of foresight and intelligence on the part of what now seems our entire nation, Mr. Trump, indeed, was elevated to the most powerful position, not only in the United States, but in the world. The word “elevated” now seems to me, in retrospect, filled with irony as well, given how profoundly he has debased not only his office, but the political dialogue and the fundamental values of the nation over which he still, at this tragic and difficult moment, presides.
So poisonous has been the atmosphere this president has managed to harness and manipulate between Black and White, rich and poor, male and female, liberal and conservative, urban and rural, immigrant and citizen, educated and uneducated, that each day for the past four years I have woken with a kind of sick feeling in the pit of my stomach. A sense of basic disbelief in the fact that we have come to where he and his administration have brought us. For four years now, living in Europe part of the year as I do, I have had to answer the endlessly repeated question of my European friends and neighbors -- “How could a nation like yours, and a people like yours, elect such a man as your president?”—with a mystified shrug of my shoulders and the lame response that the America that elected Donald Trump is not the America I know.
For the first time in my seven decades of being a citizen of this country, Donald Trump has made me ashamed of being an American.
But the fact is—and this may be the ultimate irony of Trump’s tenure in office—that it will soon turn out that he has indeed made America great again. He will have made America great again by forcing into the voting booth millions of Americans who were far more decent, far more caring, far more progressive, far more concerned with America’s moral standing in the world than the small, but vocal group whose rage, hatred and feelings of being unrepresented by the political class he was able to marshall, temporarily, into electing him president. He will have made America great again by reminding us how large-hearted, how decent, how caring for others the real America is. He will have made America great again by creating four years of an atmosphere so poisonous and filled with animus and contempt for the downtrodden and the less fortunate that we will soon make our way into the voting booths of our nation to return him to the gaudy and tasteless tower from which he came.
It was, of course, to be predicted that, recently, Mr. Trump would not pay final respects to the body of the heroic and deeply admirable Congressman John Lewis. Nor would I, for one, have wanted him to. For—living or dead—he seems to me unfit to be, even temporarily, in the same room as that great public servant. And soon, gratefully, Mr. Trump, too, will be gone-- from the headlines, from the Oval Office and from the four-year-long international nightmare he orchestrated, but could not sustain.
And I, blessedly, will be proud to be an American again.