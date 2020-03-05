Michael C. Blumenthal: The tragedy of Bernie Sanders (Opinion)

I have admired Bernie Sanders since the time I first interviewed him in 1984, when he was still mayor of Burlington, Vermont.
I admired him, mostly, for the strength and consistency of his idealism, for his deeply held belief that the highest moral purpose of government and society was to assure the human dignity of every individual, no matter from what class, color or persuasion. I was aware, even back then, that the ability to hold to one’s beliefs in a world such as ours was a rare and undervalued gift.
There was something about that lack of guile with Sanders I could easily relate to and which has a great deal to do with why Sanders, a presidential candidate trying to win within a politics largely ruled by backroom deal-making and the trading of political favors, was doomed to failure from the outset.
If you want to succeed as a politician in America — above all, as a presidential candidate — there are some things you simply don’t do. You don’t, for example, go around day in and day out insulting billionaires, especially when there is one of them, whose support and money you may well need, standing on the stage only a few feet from you. You don’t go around proudly proclaiming yourself a “socialist” (even if, truth be known, you’re a social Democrat) in a nation where, for all too many within the power of the elite, socialism is a dirty word and billionaire a goal to be admired and aspired to.
Ralph Waldo Emerson, our greatest American philosopher, famously observed, in his essay “Self-Reliance,” that “a foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of little minds, adored by little statesmen and philosophers and divines,” and consistency, if nothing else, was always a virtue Sanders, to his own disadvantage, put on prominent display. I knew from the beginning that it was a stupid political move on his part, but it was something I admired about him nonetheless.
But now, payday has arrived and it is abundantly clear, even to his devotees such as myself, that Bernie Sanders will neither be the next Democratic candidate for president of the United States nor the next president. His destiny, at best, is to be an usher at the wedding but never the groom, an enduring testimonial to the fact that, in the battle between idealists and realists, it is always the realists that win.
If you are the offspring of our political and social aristocracy, as was Robert Kennedy and, in a somewhat different way, Joe Biden, you can probably afford to cross our divided country saying (as Kennedy did) things like, “Some men see things as they are, and ask why. I dream of things that never were, and ask why not.” But not if you are merely a Jewish boy from Brooklyn and the son of an immigrant from Słopnice, Galicia, in Austria-Hungary, whose academic career began at Brooklyn College. Not if you have spent your nearly 30 years in Congress fighting for an idealistic vision of America, rather than cutting backroom deals and passing bills. Not if you are someone by the name of Bernie Sanders.
Regardless of whether or not Sanders now stays in the race and continues to fight for the nomination, I will, reluctantly, be switching my allegiance and voting for Joe Biden, a decent and relatively high-minded realist who may actually be able to defeat the amoral ogre who now occupies the White House.
I will do so with hope in my mind, but with a certain deep sadness in my heart. I will support Joe Biden because, finally, at the age of 71 (six years younger than Biden, seven years younger than Sanders), I have learned that the future belongs not to those possessed by an idealism not also seeped in a healthy dose of pragmatism, but — let’s hope — to those realists who still have enough of a heart and a vision of decency with which to lead our besieged nation out of its present, dispiriting darkness.