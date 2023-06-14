As a longtime member of West Virginia’s business community and construction industries, as well as a former Charleston city councilman, I’m concerned about an effort underway in Washington, D.C., that could jeopardize Charleston’s — and our state’s — only direct flight into and out of Washington Reagan National Airport (DCA).
Some members of Congress are trying to expand what is known as the High Density (slot) and Perimeter Rule at DCA. This rule, part of the upcoming FAA Reauthorization bill, limits the airport to shorter flights and smaller aircraft to manage congestion at this space-constrained facility. The “perimeter” is a 1,250-mile radius from D.C., beyond which, nonstop flights to or from DCA are prohibited without a federally granted exception.
If the perimeter is expanded to allow for cross-country, nonstop flights into or out of DCA, it might jeopardize West Virginia International Yeager Airport’s direct flight to this critically important destination. Long-haul flights are more profitable for an airport, and DCA has no room to expand. If they take more cross-country flights, which inherently means bigger planes and more people, they must remove other flights to make room.
According to the Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority, “Because DCA operates at capacity during most daytime hours, existing inside-perimeter destinations could be converted to more-profitable beyond-perimeter destinations to accommodate new exemptions. As a result, smaller inside-perimeter cities — including some state capitals — would risk losing their nonstop air connection to DCA.”
As a center of commerce and business activities, and as a primary gateway to our region’s vast tourism assets, including the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, we cannot afford to lose this flight and the access it provides to and from our nation’s capital.
Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., have successfully battled this issue before. I’m hopeful they, along with Reps. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., and Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., will be as successful in protecting this critical flight service this time around.