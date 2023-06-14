Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

contractors3
Buy Now

Contractors Association of West Virginia Michael Clowser.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

As a longtime member of West Virginia’s business community and construction industries, as well as a former Charleston city councilman, I’m concerned about an effort underway in Washington, D.C., that could jeopardize Charleston’s — and our state’s — only direct flight into and out of Washington Reagan National Airport (DCA).

Some members of Congress are trying to expand what is known as the High Density (slot) and Perimeter Rule at DCA. This rule, part of the upcoming FAA Reauthorization bill, limits the airport to shorter flights and smaller aircraft to manage congestion at this space-constrained facility. The “perimeter” is a 1,250-mile radius from D.C., beyond which, nonstop flights to or from DCA are prohibited without a federally granted exception.

Michael Clowser lives in Charleston.

Recommended for you