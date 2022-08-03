Thursday marks the anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act and the positive effects of its funding on the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, its visitors and nearby communities.
The landmark legislation provides up to $1.3 billion per year for five years to national parks across the country to invest in infrastructure that provides the backbone for national park visits and provides visitors with opportunities for recreation, education and enjoyment.
One of the first projects funded by Outdoors Act was the restoration of 30 historic hearths and shelters in the Grandview section of New River Gorge National Park. Some of my favorite childhood memories are of summer afternoons spent at Grandview. Growing up in nearby Beaver, I spent countless hours with family and friends exploring the woods, hiking the trails and playing in the fields.
The highlight was always a hearty picnic lunch cooked on one of the hearths near the main overlook. Unfortunately, years of use had taken their toll on the fireplaces, which were constructed by the Civilian Conservation Corp in the early 1940s. In recent years, the hearths were crumbling and quickly becoming ruins from the past.
Funding from the Outdoors Act enabled specialized trade workers from the National Park Service Historic Preservation Training Center to refurbish the hearths and shelters. Park staff and volunteers also were trained in the art of masonry so we can support continued preservation and maintenance of the hearths.
I was proud to be a part of the project that restored a piece of my youth and thrilled that the hearths can now continue to host gatherings for generations to come and enable visitors to create memories similar to mine.
The Grandview project is just one example of how the Outdoors Act is funding much-needed deferred maintenance and repair projects for facilities and infrastructure in national parks throughout the country.
Other examples include cleaning the marble roof on the Jefferson Memorial, replacing failing transmission lines in Yosemite, rehabbing roads in Yellowstone, installing a new roof on the Mammoth Cave Hotel, restoring historic barrack buildings at Fort Vancouver and rebuilding a bridge on the Blue Ridge Parkway.
The New River Gorge will receive approximately $1.2 million for the demolition of dilapidated nonhistoric structures that are unsafe, serve no administrative purpose and were obtained as excess property when parcels were added to the park by willing sellers. The park is still in the early planning phase of this project, which will continue into 2023 and 2024. The planning process is lengthy, and careful consideration is given anytime there is removal or addition of features in a national park. For instance, when a structure is removed, an informational wayside exhibit, ghost structure or augmented-reality digital app could help tell the story of the structure.
The preservation of ideas and stories will live on after the structure that embodied the story is gone.
Throughout the project planning process, there will be opportunity for public input and comment.
Outdoor Act projects also spur billions of dollars in economic activity in communities across the nation. The first three years of Outdoor Act funding alone will result in more than $3 billion in infrastructure investments in national parks and support approximately 44,000 jobs, $3 billion in labor income and $9.2 billion in economic output. Last year, 1.7 million visitors to the New River Gorge contributed $82.6 million to the economies of counties surrounding the park, which supported more than 1,000 local jobs.
Overall, the park has approximately $76 million in deferred maintenance and repair needs on its 176 buildings, four visitor centers, nine campgrounds, eight river accesses, 85 miles of hiking and biking trails, 25 miles of road and a variety of natural and cultural resources.
New River Gorge National Park and Preserve belongs to all of us, and all of us have a duty to help provide for its ongoing preservation and enjoyment. We invite you to be actively involved in caring for your local national park.