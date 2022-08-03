Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Thursday marks the anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act and the positive effects of its funding on the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, its visitors and nearby communities.

The landmark legislation provides up to $1.3 billion per year for five years to national parks across the country to invest in infrastructure that provides the backbone for national park visits and provides visitors with opportunities for recreation, education and enjoyment. 

Stories you might like

Michael Hartsog is chief of facility maintenance for New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.

Tags

Recommended for you