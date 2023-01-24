Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government is a new investigative panel added to the realm of the House Judiciary Committee for the next two years, at a minimum.

According to a resolution adopted by the Republican majority unanimously on a party-line vote, the new select subcommittee will investigate any malfeasance in the activities of the law enforcement agencies of the executive branch, the Justice Department and the federal government as a whole.

Stories you might like

Michael McGrady focuses on harm reduction and drug legalization. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

Recommended for you