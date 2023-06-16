Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

I am honored to serve as the president and CEO of The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation, reaching Boone, Clay, Fayette, Kanawha, Lincoln and Putnam counties through our place-based grant-making and the entire state of West Virginia through our scholarship program.

2022 was quite an exciting year as we celebrated our 60th anniversary. The week of the celebration included:

Stories you might like

Michelle Foster, PhD, is president and CEO of The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation.

Tags