I am honored to serve as the president and CEO of The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation, reaching Boone, Clay, Fayette, Kanawha, Lincoln and Putnam counties through our place-based grant-making and the entire state of West Virginia through our scholarship program.
2022 was quite an exciting year as we celebrated our 60th anniversary. The week of the celebration included:
A day of service, STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) for the All and lunchtime concerts at City Center at Slack Plaza, along with a grand finale gathering on the Clay Center stage. We even had a signature bourbon, wines, ice cream and cookies as we supported local businesses. It was a significant lift for my team, but we managed to pull it off.
TGKVF is a philanthropy leader ranking in the top 80 community foundations nationwide, the largest community foundation in central Appalachia. The word “philanthropy” means love of humankind. Our community is blessed by the many people who express their love for humankind through their giving. Thank you to all of our donors who established and contributed to the 566 funds under management in 2022 – funds varying in size from $10,000 to $65 million.
Hundreds of people liberally give of their time and talents, assisting us in the efficient functioning of the Foundation. They include our board of 13 trustees; numerous volunteers who serve on the investment, development, scholarship, distribution, program, finance and advisory committees; and our health, education and community economic development and responsive task groups.
The most significant number of volunteers are in our scholarship program. In addition, we recruited several new reviewers, given the record $1.5 million in scholarship funding available this season. Thank you to everyone for your service to the Foundation. Your contributions are critical to the success of our efforts. Please know that we appreciate you.
I honor the memory of former board member and foundation champion Sandy Thomas, who died in August. Sandy left an indelible mark on the Foundation in just one, five-year term. Her contributions included:
- Connecting us with generous donors.
- Advocating for more innovative and efficient operations.
- Recommending our dynamic CFO, Kristin Mounts.
Sandy’s legacy will live on at the Foundation. We are blessed to now have her husband, Dave, as a volunteer with us.
I have examined the essentials of our Community Foundation, including our assets under management, donor base, community investments, processes, systems and relationships. And it is my pleasure to report that after 61 years, the Foundation still stands on solid ground. The Foundation continues to be a philanthropic leader that helps donors, nonprofits and other collaborative partners strengthen our community so all of the people and places we serve have the opportunity to thrive.
At the end of 2022, the Foundation had $289.5 million in assets under management; 68% of our funds are donor-directed, and 32% are staff and community-directed. To those of you who contributed to the $21.3 million we received last year, thank you for caring enough to invest in your community via your community foundation. Likewise, to those of you who received a portion of the $12.5 million in grants we distributed last year, it is our pleasure to partner with you for positive community impact.
In this our 61st year of existence, we still have a heart for community and invest in those who do. We have a heart for the community when we are concerned about the plight of the marginalized, the left out and the left behind. We have a heart for the community when we feed those hungry. We have a heart for the community when we clothe those naked and care for those physically or mentally sick. Finally, we have a heart for the community when we assist youth and adults in furthering their education and workforce readiness.
his heart for the community was recently demonstrated when the demand for more post-secondary scholarships and falling college enrollment led board member Bob Orders and his wife Ann to launch the TGKVF Scholar Fund. We recently selected the first two TGKVF scholars – Emily Browning and Jayden Sharps, both of Scott High School in Boone County. These two scholars will each receive $6,000 annually toward their bachelor’s degree. Emily plans to attend West Virginia University and Jayden is headed to Fairmont State University. Emily, Jayden and all our youth are our state’s greatest assets. They are our heritage.
West Virginia has many assets, including our natural beauty. We are blessed with some of the most breathtaking terrain, beautiful trees, mountains, rivers, caverns, and waterfalls; natural wonders that offer great skiing, hiking, rock climbing, and camping. Not to forget our national park system and so much more. We also have some friendly, helpful, and kind citizens. West Virginia is a great place to live and work. I moved here more than three decades ago and stayed.
However, the needs of the region continue to grow, whether in basic areas (food and shelter), health, education, community economic development or arts and culture. As the needs increase, so do the demands on philanthropy to contribute more. For us to respond in meaningful ways, we need your help. So, as I did last year, I’m calling upon you to join me in a community philanthropy movement.
Having just participated in the 2023 United Way of Central West Virginia’s Dancing with the Stars competition, you should be able to tell that I practice what I preach.
To be in the community philanthropy movement means giving some of your time, talents and treasures to assist those in need. Our Foundation and nonprofit partners can benefit from your engagement as we maximize our impact.
Giving your time and talents could involve serving on a committee or board or being a champion — an advocate for our Foundation or your favorite nonprofit. Giving your treasures could mean establishing a fund at the Foundation- endowed to build a legacy or distributed within a specific period. It could also mean giving directly to a nonprofit.
We are in community with each other, and by working together, we can make West Virginia an even better place to live, work, play, pray and raise a family. So let us continue reaching toward the Foundation’s vision of a forward-thinking and closely connected community that fearlessly works together to promote the prosperity of all.