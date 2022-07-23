Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

I am honored to serve as the fourth president and CEO in the 60-year history of The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation. The 60th anniversary celebration included a Day of Service on June 11, STEAM for All, Lunchtime with the Arts, Reflections and Celebration at the Clay Center and Grantee Luncheons in Boone, Clay, Fayette, Kanawha, Lincoln and Putnam counties.

The Day of Service engaged 32 volunteers and staff who prepared 1,200 meals at Manna Meal, cleared the garden at Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary, and picked up trash on Summers Street. STREAM for All at Slack Plaza included hands-on science, technology, reading, engineering, arts, and math activities in collaboration with Toyota West Virginia, the Clay Center, Kanawha County Public Library, Charleston Ballet, Read Aloud West Virginia and West Virginia State University Extension. Lunchtime with the Arts included live music from local bands and food trucks over three days in Slack Plaza. Over 230 friends and partners joined us for a reception in the Clay Center’s Grand Lobby that featured the Bob Thompson Unit and dinner on the Clay Center stage featuring poet Jamela Brown, the Appalachian Children’s Chorus and keynote speaker Douglas F. Kridler, president and CEO of the Columbus Foundation. Finally, attendance at the six grantee luncheons totaled 154.

Michelle Foster is president and CEO of the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation.

