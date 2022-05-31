The guest editorial in Tuesday’s edition of the Charleston Gazette-Mail, which originally was published by the Parkersburg News and Sentinel, on West Virginia failing to attract or retain young people, is a real crash-and-burn piece of crap.
Not everyone in this state is concerned about population loss. My feeling is, if the millennials want to find a job, and that is the top concern, then get the hell out. I would much rather see the population decline to a stable one that does not rely on continued development of whatever the hell it is people think they want. I like it here just fine.
And, to get to another point, why are older people such a burden? I’m 76 years old, and I have been living at the same address in St. Albans for 68 years. My next-door neighbor of over 50 years died on Memorial Day, at age 100. She was able to live alone, feed herself and get along fine with the help of a house cleaner one or two days a week. She was a wonderful neighbor who took care of my mail and my cats when I traveled out of town. She had to stop doing that in her 80s, but she was always at the top of her game mentally, if not physically.
Who the hell decided that the “quality of life” suffers because of an aging population?
Who decides what the best states are for millennials? Fine. Let them get the hell out. If people want the state to grow, despite the elements of solitude and peacefulness, then be my guest. And don’t come back.
For some crazy reason, “growth” has been a goal of America since the beginning. I think it’s time we stopped growing for no reason at all, and accepted that a reasonable, steady state would not be a bad thing.
In fact, if our population in West Virginia declines, I see progress. The people I know who live here today think it’s wonderful to be here. Screw the growth-mongers.