West Virginia coal miners have supplied our nation with the fuel for the Industrial Revolution and World War II through their own blood, sweat and hard work.
Through the generations, West Virginia’s miners have struggled to ensure good pay and safety on the job through marching, striking and a dedication to what’s right. Now, West Virginia has a once-in-a-generation chance to build on that tradition by rapidly expanding our state’s clean energy industry and ensuring these benefits are delivered to every community across the state.
Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., deserve our thanks for passing part of President Joe Biden’s infrastructure initiative. Now, we need them to support the second part of the plan, the Build Back Better Act. It’s like having the right car to get the job done but now we need to fuel it up.
West Virginia can’t miss this opportunity to rebuild our communities.
Today, demand has never been greater for the resourcefulness, hard work and forward thinking that make West Virginia so special. We have the workers and the opportunities at our fingertips. To fully accomplish this, we need the Build Back Better Act signed into law.
It’s a simple equation: More government incentives for clean sources of energy will yield more jobs for West Virginians. I know this firsthand, because I run a solar company in West Virginia, Mountain View Solar. We are already doing it, but the tremendous potential to do more and create more good jobs is what keeps me up at night.
A recent study by research firm RMI shows that Appalachia stands to gain more from the development of sustainable energy sources than any other region in the country. Wind-power projects alone stand to put more than $12 billion worth of wages in the pockets of the construction workers, operators and maintenance personnel responsible for getting the job done. Solar power is expected to generate more than $10 billion in wages.
I want to see West Virginia workers get their slice of this pie.
The bigger picture is even more encouraging. By adding local tax revenue and land lease payments to the wages produced by sustainable energy projects, Appalachia stands to gain more than $37 billion over the next 15 years from wind-power infrastructure, and $28 billion from solar projects.
Numbers that huge can seem a bit unreal. But there’s nothing abstract about the opportunity in front of us. Appalachia can be a leader in the clean energy sector. The train is leaving the station on clean energy jobs, and it’s up to our state’s leaders to make sure West Virginia is in a strong position to take advantage of it.
Before those jobs and wages appear, the United States will have to make a firm decision about its energy future. I am glad to see the federal investment in everything from electric transmission and electric vehicle charging stations to rebuilding roads and bridges contained in the recently passed infrastructure bill.
The Build Back Better Act, which contains expanded incentives for clean energy, with specific incentives for building in energy communities (those that have had coal mines or power plants recently close and those with gas drilling activity), has provisions that support energy production from wind, solar and other sustainable sources.
During this budget debate, all eyes are on Manchin and Capito. We are fortunate to have them in such a critical position, because they listen to their constituents and understand the need to diversify the state’s economy.
This is not the time to shrink from clean energy; we must embrace it for the genuine opportunity that it is. I encourage Manchin and Capito to support the Build Back Better plan to expand clean energy jobs and the clean energy economy in our state. They’ve done their job by passing part one of the infrastructure plan, and now, they need to finish the job and put our economy into high gear.