Pulitzer Prize winning author, Pearl S. Buck, who was born in Hillsboro, West Virginia, once wrote: “The test of a civilization is the way that it cares for its helpless members.” Right now West Virginia is failing that test because it leads the nation per capita in children in foster care.

We can no longer afford to ignore the well-documented problems in a program that puts the lives and well-being of our most vulnerable citizens at risk. Nearly 8,000 children are trapped in a broken system facing an uncertain future, and it’s time for Gov. Jim Justice to take decisive action.

Mike Pushkin is the chairman of the West Virginia Democratic Party and represents the 54th District in the state House of Delegates.

