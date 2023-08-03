Pulitzer Prize winning author, Pearl S. Buck, who was born in Hillsboro, West Virginia, once wrote: “The test of a civilization is the way that it cares for its helpless members.” Right now West Virginia is failing that test because it leads the nation per capita in children in foster care.
We can no longer afford to ignore the well-documented problems in a program that puts the lives and well-being of our most vulnerable citizens at risk. Nearly 8,000 children are trapped in a broken system facing an uncertain future, and it’s time for Gov. Jim Justice to take decisive action.
It’s a sad truth that too many West Virginia children have been shipped out of state because West Virginia lacks enough foster and kinship families to care for these children, particularly those with special needs. Too often these kids are placed far from their homes, schools, and communities, removed from the support and stability they desperately need.
And tragically, we have recently discovered that foster care children are being warehoused in hotels, motels, and even facilities like Camp Virgil Tate. These places are woefully inadequate and only serve to exacerbate the suffering of children who have already endured the trauma of being removed from their homes, often due to the drug crisis that has plagued our communities.
Gov. Justice should view the housing of children in such places as the canary in the coal mine, signaling imminent, catastrophic failure in the whole system.
I stand with foster and kinship families, CPS workers, and children’s advocates who have been sounding the alarm on this crisis for years. Low monthly stipends for foster families, staffing shortages at DHHR and the Bureau of Social Services caused by low pay, and a lack of resources and assistance for foster care families, and families in general have put West Virginia in the dishonorable position of having more children in foster care, per capita, than any other state in the country.
It is unacceptable for West Virginia to neglect the well-being of these children when, according to Gov. Justice, we’re sitting on a historic budget surplus that could be used to alleviate their suffering.
When pressed about the issue of children being housed in hotels and motels by a reporter, the governor suggested that talking about it might somehow “spur action.” His response was as troubling as it was inadequate. The time for talk is over. We must act.
The governor should already be aware of the crisis conditions that exist within the foster care system, and he shouldn’t need TV news reports to spur him to action. These children should be his number one priority, and he has a moral and ethical obligation to act now. Too many children are languishing in inadequate facilities, both in and out of state as they are left to cope with uncertainty and instability while the governor brags about a massive budget surplus.
There is no excuse for the Governor’s inaction. We know what must be done to address the foster care crisis:
Increasing monthly stipends ensures foster and kinship families have the resources to provide proper care.
Streamlining the application process to reduce burdens on potential caregivers.
Investing in hiring and supporting more CPS workers to investigate abuse and neglect cases.
Increase the pay of CPS and Social Services workers to attract and retain qualified, trained personnel in positions of responsibility.
Provide more funding and support to families in crisis to keep kids out of the foster care system going forward.
These steps may be challenging, but they are essential to create a foster care program that truly serves and protects our children.
The time for political posturing is over. We cannot afford to wait while even one child is left abandoned in a hotel room or campground instead of being placed in a loving, supportive home. Our children’s lives are at stake, and we owe them the opportunity for a brighter future.
Gov. Justice must put our children first, show authentic leadership and take the necessary steps to address the crisis in our foster care program. He can do that by bringing legislative leaders together to address these problems as quickly as possible. This issue should be put on the call for the upcoming special session so that we stop kicking this can down the road. The future of nearly 8,000 West Virginia children depends on it.
Mike Pushkin is the chairman of the West Virginia Democratic Party and represents the 54th District in the state House of Delegates.