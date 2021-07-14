Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has always been someone who reaches across the aisle to get things done. To his credit, he has always tried to reach common ground because he knows that’s where the work is accomplished.
While some have tried to make bipartisanship, compromise and negotiation dirty words in today’s political system, I believe we can all agree that issues related to gerrymandering, voting rights and campaign finance are too important to let partisan stubbornness get in the way.
The experiment of American democracy relies on compromise. In fact, the U.S. Constitution came into being only through a system of compromise, working to balance state and popular sovereignty. This foundational tone of our republic exists today in our House and Senate and is the only way our lawmakers can represent the best interests of a majority of Americans.
Unfortunately, our political system has become more and more polarized. And while there are plenty of reasons for this shift, it’s difficult to identify one more insidious than the practice of partisan gerrymandering. We see it happen every 10 years, after the census data is released.
Politicians of both parties too often look to manipulate the drawing of legislative district boundaries to favor their party, leaving us with ultra-blue and ultra-red seats and the election of representatives who — unlike Manchin — are unwilling to sit down at a negotiating table to do what’s best for their communities.
Unfortunately, Manchin represents the last of a dying breed of political leader.
At this moment we find ourselves in the position to ban partisan gerrymandering for good. Manchin has put forth a valuable compromise to the For the People Act, a comprehensive package of voting and campaign finance reforms that was blocked by Senate Republicans late last month.
Manchin’s meaningful engagement with this legislation, and commitment to fixing our broken system, has given new life to the fight for smart reforms. And, of course, his work to ensure an elimination of partisan gerrymandering is of the utmost importance. The voters need to pick the politicians, and not let the politicians narrowly select what voters they want to represent.
Manchin’s compromise, which uses ideas from both parties, would introduce swift, commonsense improvements to our democracy. His proposal would end gerrymandering by Democrats and Republicans, to ensure that legislative boundaries are drawn fairly. This is important because, when the political maps are unfairly tilted one way or the other, our government becomes more partisan and less representative of the American people.
The fact that Manchin is looking to lead at the drawing board to pass the strongest version of a voting rights bill is a testament to his commitment to negotiating the best deal for West Virginians, and all Americans. And this commitment isn’t new. West Virginians are proud to have a fierce advocate doing what’s right in the Senate, not just what is politically expedient.
Manchin and the rest of Congress have the unique opportunity to show leadership on an issue that has been overlooked in this country for far too long. In the coming weeks, our constituents here at home are looking forward to this compromise in action. It needs to happen.