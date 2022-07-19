Have you ever noticed how many people from West Virginia we see while traveling out of state?
We see them because Mountaineers are easy to spot. Whether it’s the “flying WV” logo of West Virginia University emblazoned on a ball cap, a blue and gold “304” T-shirt or even a Marshall Thundering Herd jersey, we can always recognize fellow West Virginians abroad because we proudly wear our colors on our sleeve. We do this because we are proud of who we are and where we are from. Like no other state, Mountaineers are proud of this place to which we belong.
We have plenty of reasons to be proud. Anyone who’s watched a West Virginia sunrise over our old hills, protruding from tufts of morning fog tucked deep into our valleys, knows the true meaning of “Almost Heaven.” But the majestic beauty of our landscape is not what we are most proud of: It’s our people.
West Virginians are the type of people who will give you the blue and gold shirt off our back. We pull over to offer help when we see a stranger with car problems on the side of the road. We bring covered dishes to help our neighbors in times of need. We’ve done the tough work that has powered this great nation. And we have sent more men and women to fight for our country overseas than most other states in the union per capita.
West Virginians are friendly, hardworking and truly committed to serving others for the greater good.
Unfortunately, many we’ve elected to serve us have not always had our best interests at heart. That’s why I found it disheartening to read in a recent farewell op-ed from my friend and colleague, Delegate Jim Barach, D-Kanawha, that he felt “no longer needed here.”
I couldn’t disagree more.
What West Virginians need, now more than ever, is elected officials who truly seek to do their job, to work together improving the lives of their constituents. We need leaders who are more concerned with real issues affecting the day-to-day lives of working West Virginians than stoking the fires of fear and fury by regurgitating the faux outrage of the day from Fox News and internet conspiracy theories.
We need representatives who listen to the people, not just those who fill their campaign coffers. We need public servants who put public interests above corporate interests. We need legislators who want to do the tough work of improving our public schools, protecting workers on the job, fighting for a living wage, access to affordable health care, clean drinking water and standing for basic human rights.
We need elected officials who are more concerned with fixing roads than building walls.
Real leaders are needed.
For far too long the proud people of this beautiful state have been sold down the river by the people we’ve entrusted to represent us. We deserve better.
To say things have been tough in recent years would be an understatement.
Attacks on public education, worker safety, reproductive rights and human dignity are par for the course from our current Legislature. But when the going gets tough, West Virginians don’t take our ball and go home. We are home.
I could not be prouder to have my name on the ballot alongside a diverse group of West Virginians who are ready and willing to fight for you and the state we call home. We think you’re worth fighting for. Now more than ever, the great people of this state need elected leaders we can be proud of.
Those of us who love this state and want to improve the lives of our friends and neighbors simply need to do our job, work together, and, together, West Virginia will have a future as bright as the sun rising over our West Virginia hills.
Let’s stay and fight for a future we can be proud of.
Mike Pushkin, D-Kanwaha, represents the 37th District in the West Virginia House of Delegates and is president of the Democratic Party Executive Committee.