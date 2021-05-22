COVID-19 is loosening its grip on West Virginia thanks in part to an early vaccine rollout. We have learned from and lived through the various phases of COVID-19, and now we must use these lessons to support our children – socially, emotionally, academically and developmentally.
We knew the return to school last fall would require the tenacious effort of primed education professionals, staff and administrators to effectively serve students who had been separated from the structured school environment for more than six months. Our focus now is to reinforce the guardrails around our education system for the 2022 school year when the needs are expected to be even greater.
It’s our turn, as caring adults, to show resilience in building a stronger educational framework that can facilitate the recovery our students need.
While we all yearn for a “normal” way of life again, normalcy has taken on new meaning.
Education is no exception, and while efforts locally and nationally are ongoing to offset the impact of COVID-19 on our students, we must be ready to think critically, creatively and comprehensively to ensure pandemic relief is fully realized – from federal dollars to focused efforts locally.
The West Virginia Board of Education and the West Virginia Department of Education are working with counties to focus on true recovery by using our collective efforts and available resources to have a lasting impact on student success. A full recovery for all, especially children, requires our ability to cast a broad vision on the spectrum of their needs and to focus intensely on their vulnerabilities.
The Board of Education and Department of Education have launched numerous initiatives to assist in our students’ recovery.
The Department is expanding its Technical Assistance Centers. Modeled after the partnership with the June Harless Center at Marshall University, five centers will broaden the stakeholder network statewide by building capacity among early and elementary learning providers, special education and STEAM providers as well as those offering behavior and mental health support. West Virginia University will join Marshall and the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind as partners in the expansion.
The Department of Education has created social-emotional and mental health support snapshots for each county. This tool provides contact information for health and wellness professionals (social workers, counselors, etc.) and details the social-emotional and behavioral health programs available within each county. Social and emotional behavior; mental health/trauma; at-risk student; substance abuse prevention; and community partnership supports are listed along with contact information and funding sources. This can be found at https://wvde.us/county-snapshots-student-support/.
The Department of Education is also encouraging families to get their children, ages 12 and above, vaccinated so next year will not be a repeat of the past two years.
Finally, the Department is supporting the expansion of the Communities In Schools program beyond the 23 counties and 50,000 students it currently serves in the state.
This initiative has proven to be a significant factor in reaching families and students and keeping them connected to their support networks during school closures.
An influx of pandemic relief funds will be a great resource that can offer long-term benefits, but the dollar deluge can be overwhelming without the necessary planning and processes in place. In all, schools in the Mountain State will benefit from levels of federal relief funding never seen previously.
The Department of Education has developed a recovery support framework to assist counties in organizing and constructing their recovery plans utilizing the funds. The framework includes learning recovery and innovation to address academics and the social and emotional needs of students, teachers, and staff. This includes targeted professional learning and training for staff. Also included is health and safety to focus on the health and wellbeing of students and staff to maintain in-person learning. Infrastructure and facilities improvement including technology and accessibility purchases, and construction projects that reduce environmental health hazards are also part of this framework.
Department of Education cross-agency teams will work with counties to ensure the short-term infusion of federal funds has a lasting impact on student success and to help local teams develop a broader, student-centered vision of how funds can be used.
The Department of Education is, once again, passing the full amount of its allocation of federal aid to county boards of education. Fifty-four counties have applied for and will receive money to support the Student Opportunity for Learning and Engagement program.
These summer, multi-week experiences will help students recover from the spectrum of pandemic loss. The grants allow counties to offer more innovative and sustainable programs through four to six weeks of full-day, in-person programming; flexible scheduling at the high school level; and enrichment for students.
Wood County, for example, is hosting programs ranging from Wildlife Adventures and Space Missions camps to high school credit recovery. Counties are required to offer meals and transportation and are encouraged to bring in community partners to provide additional offerings. These summer experiences will be a much needed and fun way to help our children recover from the academic and/or social-emotional losses caused by the pandemic.
Looking back at where we were a year ago, our progress cannot be denied. We have made it this far by building a roadmap to recovery as we journeyed the course. We must forge ahead with the same dogged determination to secure the best outcomes for our children. It will take even greater levels of creativity, collaboration, communication, continued perseverance and commitment to achieve better tomorrows. We can do this because we are in this together.