Imagine waking up to the prospect of making a heartbreaking choice: Should I pay for rent or should I risk death by forgoing my medication?
Now, imagine having to make this choice relentlessly, without relief, every day.
Prescription drug prices have skyrocketed across the United States over the past few years, and data already shows that Americans like me pay three times as much for lifesaving medications as people in other countries such as Germany, France and Japan.
I’m a Type 1 diabetic, and, even though I have health insurance, I still spend about $350 every month paying for my prescription medications, insulin and other diabetes supplies I need to stay healthy and alive.
These high prices don’t have to be our reality. In April, Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives reintroduced the Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act (HR.3), bold legislation to lower prescription drug costs for people like me. HR.3 would allow Medicare to negotiate lower prices on behalf of all Americans — not just those on Medicare.
This provision is not only the single most effective measure to lower drug costs, it also is popular among voters. New polling shows broad support — 82% among West Virginia voters for requiring drug companies to negotiate with Medicare. This public opinion doesn’t necessarily come as a shock to West Virginians like me, who struggle to afford expensive, but essential, prescription drugs.
Drug companies like to claim that high prices are necessary to offset the high costs of research and development, and that reforms would harm innovation and competitiveness. But West Virginians don’t buy it. Even amidst the pandemic, drug company profits continued to escalate.
How much longer should West Virginians like me not seek treatment for a health problem because of the cost of care? How many more of us will experience the death of a friend or relative because they couldn’t afford necessary medical treatment? How many more of us will not be able to pay for medicine or drugs prescribed to us by our doctors?
Lawmakers in Washington need to pass HR.3 urgently, so that West Virginians and Americans across the country don’t have to keep making these difficult choices and impossible trade-offs between paying for our prescription drugs or other essentials.