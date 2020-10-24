The gubernatorial debate on Oct. 13 marked a significant turning point in the political landscape of West Virginia as it relates to the LBGT community.
This is the first time in our history that both major political party candidates for the highest office in our state have expressed support for the concept of equality as embodied in the “Fairness Act” bill
I commend Gov. Jiim Justice and Commissioner Ben Salango for their support of the fairness initiative.
As the current President of the West Virginia Senate, I can personally attest to the unfortunate reality that many narrow-minded people will continue to spout derogatory and/or homophobic comments regarding a candidate’s support of this bill. It takes political courage for these men to challenge the long-held misconceptions and public policies that have enabled discrimination against our fellow citizens.
It is encouraging to note that the leaders of both major political parties in West Virginia, as well as the Supreme Court of the United States, have now embraced and issued rulings that support equality and fairness for all people. In the midst of such national divisiveness that we have observed in America, it is encouraging to note that West Virginia’s political system has provided two leaders that value inclusiveness and diversity.
The West Virginia Fairness Act is good public policy and great for human dignity. It is a refreshingly bipartisan legislative initiative that will ensure all people are treated fairly under the law so they have the freedom to pursue their happiness and live without the fear of discrimination.
Each of us has been blessed with a unique set of skills, talents, and individual characteristics. Our society should celebrate the wonderful diversity of creation and protect from discrimination those among us with unique differences.
Wherever we encounter instances that diminish the God-given value of any individual, we should be inspired to make the necessary changes that will provide opportunity for people to pursue the liberty and freedom of a fulfilling life. The love and concern for our fellow man must be our guiding star. Any form of discrimination or prejudice is a limiting factor upon the achievements of a nation, state, or community.
In addition, supporting equal opportunity for all isn’t just the right thing to do — it’s the smart thing to do for our state’s economy. Over 80% of Fortune 500 companies have protections in place that include LGBT employees. These companies look to locate and expand in states that protect against discrimination.West Virginia was founded on the importance of defending liberty and freedom for all. The Fairness Act is an important step towards positioning the Mountain State as being open for business.
It’s also about holding ourselves to a higher standard and living up to our founding values. The Golden Rule instructs us to treat others as we want to be treated. I am confident that the vast majority of West Virginians’ desire to treat everyone with dignity and respect. Therefore, let us join together to support the Fairness Act and let us respect our gubernatorial candidates for their political courage, inclusiveness and vision.