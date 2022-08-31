Broadband expansion and world-class internet connectivity are crucial elements to a growing and prosperous West Virginia. Accordingly, Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Legislature are devoting significant resources and focus toward realizing the goal of internet for everyone.
To achieve this worthy objective, the West Virginia Department of Economic Development has created, and is aggressively implementing, projects to dramatically improve internet connectivity throughout our state. The programs and projects we developed are receiving national acclaim. In fact, West Virginia initiatives are among the first in the nation to receive approval for federal resources to be expended. Our broadband enhancement programs are utilizing funding from federal, state, local and private partners to catapult West Virginia to the forefront of states in internet connectivity and speeds.
The broadband revolution now occurring in West Virginia is an expertly planned, well-funded and thoughtful approach which has been specifically designed to extend connectivity to our fellow West Virginians that do not have access to internet services. By prioritizing the delivery of new broadband service to the unserved people of our state that have no connectivity, our programs reflect the good moral values and high principles of West Virginians. We believe every citizen of our state should have access to high-speed, reliable and affordable internet services.
Broadband connectivity enables a multitude of important life functions that will serve to create jobs, provide modern healthcare, enhance educational opportunities and improve quality of life for citizens throughout our state. These vital services are critical activities in a modern society. Providing new broadband connectivity to the unserved citizens of West Virginia will have the most direct impact on the well-being and economic prosperity of our citizens.
The Department of Economic Development is focused on bringing the benefits of broadband technology to every area of West Virginia. Among the most acclaimed features of this successful initiative is our program’s reliance upon experienced, private-sector Internet Service Providers to deliver services to West Virginia citizens. Utilizing the expertise and experience of private sector companies is the most efficient and effective mechanism for delivering world-class internet services.
Occasionally, we hear huffing from those who want the government to own and operate the internet. We reject such an approach. While acknowledging that a few left-leaning states such as California and New York are pursuing this more socialistic path, our West Virginia preference is to facilitate and financially encourage the private sector to complete the broadband build-out in our state.
We should all be fearful of a scenario in which the words are uttered, “I’m from the government and I’m here to run your internet.” Rather, we should encourage a structure in which numerous and various companies compete for your internet business and, thereby, raise the standards for all.
The citizens of West Virginia can take justifiable pride in the coming revolution of broadband connectivity that has been initiated by the governor, legislative leaders and our congressional delegation. The programs West Virginia has deployed are the most effective and efficient means to reach the unserved citizens of our state. West Virginia is a nationally recognized leader for our efforts to improve broadband services. Working together, we will achieve the goal of ensuring that world-class internet services are available and affordable to every citizen of West Virginia.
Mitch Carmichael is Cabinet secretary of the West Virginia Department of Economic Development and a former Republican state Senate president.