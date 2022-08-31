Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Broadband expansion and world-class internet connectivity are crucial elements to a growing and prosperous West Virginia. Accordingly, Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Legislature are devoting significant resources and focus toward realizing the goal of internet for everyone.

To achieve this worthy objective, the West Virginia Department of Economic Development has created, and is aggressively implementing, projects to dramatically improve internet connectivity throughout our state. The programs and projects we developed are receiving national acclaim. In fact, West Virginia initiatives are among the first in the nation to receive approval for federal resources to be expended. Our broadband enhancement programs are utilizing funding from federal, state, local and private partners to catapult West Virginia to the forefront of states in internet connectivity and speeds.

Mitch Carmichael is Cabinet secretary of the West Virginia Department of Economic Development and a former Republican state Senate president.

