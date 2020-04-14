Mo Early: Stephen Smith's initiative is quintessentially West Virginian (Opinion)

More than three weeks into staying in my apartment, nearly 800 miles from my home in Vienna, West Virginia, as I finish my last term of graduate school, I feel increasingly frustrated and powerless by my inability to be more helpful during the coronavirus outbreak.
In my years working and studying outside my home state, I’ve thought often about how West Virginia made me who I am and how this desire to help, present in even my earliest memories, feels embedded in my DNA.
As I clicked through news stories about the state of the world during a global pandemic, I was saddened to learn of Bill Withers’ passing. Withers, a West Virginia native famous for his Grammy-winning songs, was born in Slab Fork and was known for his generosity, sharp wit and humility — a quintessential West Virginian.
As I read more and more about Withers, I was moved by his reflections in a 2004 interview about his song “Lean On Me,” where he shared that the song’s message was expressly shaped by his West Virginia origins. Looking more closely at the lyrics, I felt my eyes well up with tears, recognizing that Withers’ words perfectly capture the West Virginian experience, where helping each other is the norm, not the exception:
”Lean on me, when you’re not strong
And I’ll be your friend
I’ll help you carry on
For it won’t be long
‘Til I’m gonna need
Somebody to lean on.”
Despite trying to stay focused on my schoolwork and help here in my local community, my heart and mind remain fixated on my home far away and its increased risks from the coronavirus. A recent study published by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that West Virginia has the largest percentage of adults 18 and older — 51% — who are at risk of becoming seriously ill if infected by COVID-19.
Roughly half our children enrolled in public schools are eligible for free or reduced-price lunch, becoming increasingly vulnerable to extended periods of hunger without open schools.
While West Virginia has achieved significant progress in reducing opioid overdoses and providing increased access to treatment, West Virginians in recovery face heightened challenges because of the isolation caused by social distancing.
Fortunately, our state’s government officials have done the right thing and instituted a stay-at-home order to combat the spread of COVID-19. Following the instructions from these voices should be our top priority in the coming weeks as we all do our part to stay home, stay healthy and make sure our front-line health care workers are confronting this pandemic at more manageable levels.
But staying at home does not mean we are without ways to help. In times like these, where every single one of us — in West Virginia and across the globe — is affected by this crisis, it’s never been more important for us to continue to offer help and lean on each other.
It’s not surprising that many West Virginians have already stepped in to do just that. Schools in all 55 counties have worked to make sure all our students continue to have access to food. Substance-abuse-disorder treatment professionals continue to connect with those seeking to enter recovery, despite challenges created by the stay-at-home order.
Stephen Smith, a Democratic Party candidate running for governor, has re-imagined and mobilized his campaign where volunteers have shifted to checking in on neighbors, sharing information about coronavirus resources and reinforcing community in these uncertain times. In a time of great uncertainty, the West Virginia Can’t Wait movement quickly spun up a coronavirus resource page and response plan outlining a clear path forward to help all West Virginians through this crisis.
Our educators, our health care providers and the members of Smith’s movement — much like Withers — are quintessential West Virginians.
So, as we all adapt to staying at home and continue physical distancing, I ask my fellow West Virginians to stay strong and keep doing what we do best — call and check in on each other, share what you have and don’t hesitate to ask for help. Whether on your own or by volunteering to be a neighborhood captain with the WV Can’t Wait movement, we all can do our part to take care of each other, no matter where we are physically located.
And in these tough times, in the words of Bill Withers, remember that we know there’s always tomorrow and that we will make it through this — together.