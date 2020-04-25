Mohamed, Sheth: Quarantine offers silver lining for students

For more than a month, the world has largely come to a halt. Streets, stores and restaurants all remain empty. For students, from elementary to university, our education has gone from classrooms to computers.
An innocent week-long spring break turned into an indefinite wait for normalcy, virtual hangouts and a sleep schedule that became almost nocturnal.
We’re used to thinking about schoolwork, social life and the other aspects that enclose us in the school bubble, immune to the outside world. Suddenly, none of this was important anymore. The reality is that our communities are facing unprecedented challenges, unforeseen by the government and everyday Americans.
So, what does this mean for students across the country? We are pressured to consider not only the short term effects, but also the changing face of the American economy and the job market. What will our degrees and skills really be worth and how do we prepare?
Online coursework has been received differently by students. Some cherish the luxury of being able to listen to pre-recorded lectures at times most appropriate for their schedules. Others complain of losing the motivation to learn, knowing that their daily treks to class and interactions with professors and peers have been suddenly stripped from their educational experience. Personally, we fall somewhere in between: having the convenience of receiving our education in the leisure of a bathrobe is comforting, but we also find ourselves checking our phones mid-lecture more often than usual.
One of the most crucial, yet most challenging, aspects of life for the modern-day student is implementing effective time management strategies, while also maintaining a social life. Now more than ever, we have the chance to enhance these facets of our lives. We have the opportunity to fix our sleep schedules, plan our days to make time for the exercise that has so often eluded us during the school year, while still leaving time to watch some Netflix. Despite the physical distancing from our friends, we now have the opportunity to reflect on our relationships and to evaluate those that truly carry weight and to strengthen and forge real friendships, not just those out of mere convenience. Make sure to stay in touch with those individuals.
With the unique circumstances bringing many of these matters to light, it is in our best interest to learn some of these skills that we consciously choose to put off until it becomes a pressing issue. Here are a few suggestions of what we can do to start:
- Start getting acquainted with personal finance skills by getting familiar with budgeting strategies, the tax system, long-term financial planning, etc.
- Start learning to cook. With extra time and restaurants closed, we might as well start learning the difference between a tablespoon and a teaspoon.
- Become your household’s handyman. Can you change a lightbulb, wash the car, do the gardening, build the furniture, etc.?
- Start creating a “10-year plan.” Where do you want to be professionally? Socially? What are your goals? Slowly start morphing yourself into the ideal you for the future.
- Last but not least, find ways to help keep the local community afloat. Whether that be sewing masks, buying from local businesses, or contributing food and resources to those in need, let’s look after our own.
When things eventually go back to normal, we will all look back on this time and wish that we had been more productive. Let’s try to make this the time that we change that. And, at the end of the day, let’s remember this: We are West Virginians, we’ve done this before. Whether it be the derecho, the deadly flood or the chemical spill, we have pushed through, and we will this time too.