During his May 31 COVID-19 press briefing, Gov. Jim Justice made the shocking and baseless claim that building more jails in West Virginia will somehow prevent mass shootings in schools.
Journalists pressed the governor on what steps his government could take to safeguard against such atrocities. He made several tired deflections – blaming violent video games, pornography and immigration (all things that exist in countries where mass shootings are incredibly rare).
But Justice closed by bizarrely stating West Virginia needs “more and more and more” jails to prevent mass shootings.
Jails are designed to hold people awaiting trial (and who are therefore presumed innocent) and those found guilty of misdemeanors. Increasing their number would have zero impact in deterring people who have decided to go on killing sprees.
Building more jails would, however, bankrupt local governments across West Virginia and inevitably lead to more preventable deaths of incarcerated people.
Under the governor’s watch, the number of people in regional jails has shot up 30%, putting every facility well beyond capacity and costing county taxpayers more than $250,000 a day. This unsustainable system has left several counties facing financial ruin.
Justice, however, denounced calls to lower jail populations. He said the people who are released are a harm to society. “We just turn them loose. And what do they do? More bad. And we turn them loose again!” If he had it his way, Justice said he’d keep building: “I would build more jails and continue to build more and more and more jails,” he said.
Justice also has yet to publicly acknowledge the gruesome reality facing the state’s regional jail system: a 2020 Reuters report that found West Virginia had one of the highest jail death rates in the country.
The report, which analyzed data across 45 states between 2011 and 2019, found that incarcerated people in West Virginia were more likely to die of things like overdoses and suicides than any other state surveyed.
Since that report, another 59 people have died in our regional jails, 27 of them before ever having had their day in court. With a 78% increase in annual deaths since the year that damning report was published, Justice has no business building more jails.
Beyond locking up more people, Justice offered no details on how he would have the state “stop all the porn” and the “stuff that’s going on on social media that’s absolutely deteriorating [young people’s] minds.” He did, however, expand his baseless speculation on what led to the tragedy in Uvalde into a commentary on immigration.
“There’s an old thing my dad used to tell me all the time: ‘don’t ever accept more than you can inspect,’” Justice told his audience before elaborating that “letting everyone into our country” is why we can’t “expect things to be better there,” presumably referring to Texas.
Perhaps the governor should heed his father’s advice when it comes to our overcrowded and deadly jail system.