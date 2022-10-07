As the executive director of the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, I find constitutional amendments typically have no effect on the operation of our organization. We are first responders who have a responsibility to provide emergency medical services to the citizens of Kanawha County and those who visit our county. We are a medical provider, not politicians.
However, if Amendment 2 passes in the general election, it has the potential to defund our agency along with other local, public safety agencies.
Those who support the amendment have indicated that the state budget has the resources to backfill the reduced revenue from exempting business inventory and equipment, along with motor vehicles, from personal property tax. Our concern is there is not a consensus from our elected leaders on the process for replacing the revenue. More importantly, Gov. Jim Justice has pulled the fire alarm on Amendment 2. He has raised major concerns with the proposal and is urging its defeat. As the head of state, his opposition to this proposal casts a shadow on the concepts expressed in Amendment 2.
In particular, the reason for my concern is our agency largely is supported by property taxes, both on real estate and personal property. If the amendment is adopted and the Legislature passes a bill with the exemptions and no revenue replacement, it could mean massive layoffs and reductions in service for our agency.
As first responders, we train and retrain, we plan and plan again. If Amendment 2 contained specific requirements for the Legislature to maintain funding for our agency, my concerns could be abated. The reality is just the opposite: there is no consensus on revenue replacement, only that business inventory and equipment should be exempted from property taxes. No plan to replace the revenue is expressed in the amendment.
If this amendment passes, the Legislature would not be obligated to provide money to fund our EMS agency at its current level. In effect, this constitutional amendment would cede budget control for our agency from the county level to the state Legislature.
Our agency answers about 50,000 calls for service each year. The top five issues we respond to are general medical problems, shortness of breath, personal injuries, chest pains and injuries resulting from auto accidents. We operate out of 13 stations around the county. We have about 200 full-time employees, including 84 emergency medical technicians and 49 paramedics. I have a responsibility to ensure our services are maintained and we can provide high-quality prehospital care.
It is not my role to advocate for or against the passage of Amendment 2. However, it is my responsibility to educate the public on our concerns. After all, the citizens of Kanawha County have supported the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority since 1977. Those citizens need to understand if there is a significant threat to their investment and, more importantly, a threat to their safety.
Monica Mason is executive director of the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority.