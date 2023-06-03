Everything about an ambulance is meant to catch our attention — and for good reason.
The sirens, the flashing lights and the markings on the vehicles — all are meant to let you know the vehicle is en route to get someone the help they need as quickly and safely as possible.
But what about the first responders who operate our ambulances? It is time to draw attention to a different kind of emergency: the rapid loss of emergency medical service workers in West Virginia.
During the past three years, more than 1,000 EMS providers have either retired or otherwise left their jobs. West Virginia has been able to fill only a fraction of those job vacancies.
That is because EMS workers in West Virginia are among the lowest paid in the country, and certainly the lowest paid in the region. It is easy for many EMS workers to cross state lines to earn an extra $2 or $3 more per hour. All the states that border West Virginia provide government funding for their EMS agencies to support the cost of readiness and availability of service.
Of course, the issue is about more than fair pay and employment benefits — it is one that directly affects the state in every measurable social standard — economic, health outcomes and overall quality of life.
West Virginia is fortunate to have had a series of economic development announcements recently, but, while each one brings new jobs to the state, it also increases the need to ensure that those future workers have access to ambulances if the worst would happen while they are on the job or elsewhere.
Right now, people throughout West Virginia lack access to timely emergency ambulance response becaujse of staffing and funding shortages. However, many of them won’t realize it until it is too late.
Some members of the West Virginia Legislature did come to that realization earlier this year and attempted to pass House Bill 3153, which would have provided desperately needed funding for EMS and fire departments. Unfortunately, they were unable to resolve differences over details in the final version of the bill, and it died on the final day of the legislative session.
The result is that EMS workers continue to leave their jobs and not return. In the past year alone, 15 EMS agencies in West Virginia have closed their doors. Something must be done to reverse that trend.
At a time when the governor and legislators proudly point to record budget surpluses, surely the state can afford to financially rescue the people who stand ready to rescue any one of us from life-threatening emergencies. Failing to fully support EMS workers in their time of need will prove to be far more expensive in the long run. The major cost will not be financial; it will be the effects on the health and safety of all West Virginians.
As soon as possible, the governor and the Legislature need to work out the problems that doomed HB 3153. They have the ability to appropriate existing funds to EMS or establish other funding mechanisms to ensure the survival of EMS. The state should guarantee that West Virginians have a basic level of life-support systems regardless of whether they live in the urban center of Charleston or a rural area like Clay County.
When West Virginians suffer life-threatening emergencies, they can’t wait long for help. Every minute is precious. Likewise, EMS squads cannot wait long for the help needed to survive this existential emergency. That means not waiting until the next legislative session in January but calling legislators into special session this summer.
It is time for state leaders to turn on the sirens and lights, and rush to the rescue of EMS agencies and workers, so they can keep rushing to the rescue of West Virginians.