Are West Virginia parents failing our children?
In many cases, yes, and to varying degrees more so than others.
According to a national report, half of West Virginia children have been exposed to at least one adverse childhood experience such as violence, neglect or abuse or live with someone who has a problem with alcohol, drugs or a serious mental health issue.
The Child and Adolescent Health Measurement Initiative also found that fully one quarter of our children are further exposed to conditions stemming from at least two adverse childhood experiences.
These are very grave findings for behind these statistics are children who will endure far-reaching outcomes ranging from chronic healthcare issues such as obesity to developmental or behavioral problems.
What is more, these same children will grow up to become adults who will in turn also likely have alcohol or drug problems as well as higher incidents of depression, lung disease and suicide.
Needless to say, the trauma underlying exposure to adverse childhood experiences within the home is tragic and undermines the fabric of the family as well as social cohesion within the community.
“Children with [adverse childhood experiences] are less likely to have mothers who are in very good or excellent physical and mental health and are less likely to engage in school or live in families that feel hopeful during difficult times,” the report found.
And when familial ties are further stressed, many of these children have to be removed from the home. Many are raised by grandparents.
According to a report by West Virginia State University’s Healthy Grandfamilies, over 35,000 children have been taken in through primary custody by grandparents in West Virginia while a national report estimates that number to closer to 43,000.
“Grandparents raising grandchildren struggle with knowledge, finances and resources to parent their grandchildren for a variety of reasons including the disruption in the typical family lifecycle, the challenges of parenting in the 21st century, and their own family trauma due to having a child with an addiction and a grandchild exposed to this crisis,” the report stated.
And as difficult as it is for grandfamilies, some children have it worse and have to face the challenges of the foster care system.
At every level of compromised family life, our children’s fate yield consequences for us all.
And it seems that with several of these root causes our society has turned a blind eye by glamorizing party lifestyles and tourism destinations centered on microbreweries and distilleries as well as the relentless promotion of legalized “gaming,” especially the lottery.
Setting aside the broader ethical considerations, the fact remains that those caregivers who become addicted to these vices compromise their own families’ economic foundation and deeply undermine their children’s future.
It is also a breach of the time-honored concept of “intergenerational equity” that holds that one generation of caregivers have broad obligations to future generations to perform sufficiently so as to enhance and not compromise their ability to provide for their own children.
Frankly, many of our West Virginia homes are failing at this fundamental level and we as a society, and our lawmakers in particular, need to step up and address these issues for the sake of our children and that of our communities.
There are no easy answers for these profoundly difficult issues, but we are obligated to find them and further not justify the abuses by rationalizing the millions of dollars of annual revenue that are generated from these so-called “sin taxes.”
And until we find these answers, we should dedicate 100% of the tax revenue from these sources to help remedy the tolls that are exacted on these families, especially given that they are least able to endure the devastating costs of these adverse childhood experiences that ultimately fall on us all.