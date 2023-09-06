Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

American farmers not only feed the nation but are some of the original conservationists, making them critical to deploying climate solutions.

In the last several decades, the agriculture industry has made significant progress toward building a food system that is good for people and the planet. Thirty years ago, farmers would have needed 100 million more acres to produce the amount of food they do now, thanks to technological advancements and innovation.

Morgan Brummund is the government affairs director at the American Conservation Coalition Action. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.

