The human and economic toll of natural disasters this year alone has been astonishing. From destructive wildfires and deadly droughts in the West to a Gulf hurricane killing dozens on the east coast, it is now clear that severe weather events are becoming more frequent and more costly.
Here at home, a number of devastating floods have damaged property and livelihoods across the state. Now we have a new report from First Street Foundation that delivers the not-terribly surprising news that West Virginia has one of the highest flood risks in the country.
But the depth of our risk did shock me: Nearly one in four properties in the state — including my own house — were found to be at high risk. Even worse, the report identified more than one in 10 West Virginia properties at almost certain risk of flooding over the next 30 years. The report is more comprehensive than the federal flood maps, because it also looks at the potential for flooding from streams and includes federally unmapped areas.
Nearly half the properties in Charleston are at high risk, while Dunbar has the highest risk levels in the state — some 80% of its properties are at high risk. More than 60% of West Virginia’s power stations are at risk — the highest percentage in the country.
Climate change exacerbates this risk. The science is clear that we’re going to see further increases in rainfall, and that some of this increase will come in the form of intense bursts of rain that will trigger flash flooding. The mountains, rivers and streams that make our state beautiful — that make it home — are also what place us at risk.
Our forests, however, are our first line of defense. Open spaces, particularly forested ones, absorb rainfall and slow it down as it flows to our creeks and our rivers. But West Virginia’s forests are also at risk from climate change — as the combination of the increases in temperature, precipitation and the rates of evaporation could harm our forests, reducing their ability to absorb floodwaters.
Scientists are telling us that it is not too late to head off the worst of climate change if we take bold action now. The reconciliation bill making its way through Congress is the last, best chance we will have to address this emergency.
Pundits are currently talking about little else besides the price tag of the bill. What’s not being discussed is the cost of doing nothing. The cost of weather and climate disasters since 1980 exceeds $2 trillion with the current trajectory of climate impacts expected to cost us somewhere between 4% to 10% percent of GDP. This excludes the human cost of inaction — an additional 250,000 deaths per year worldwide.
Bold action today to reduce the number and severity of floods and other disasters in the future is a wise investment, and especially for West Virginia.
As negotiations continue, I hope Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., will support legislation that meets the scientific consensus that we need to achieve 80% clean energy by 2030 — or else face societal and economic instability driven by the climate catastrophe. We also need to go big on investments in natural infrastructure, like our forests, to better protect our communities and our economy. Whatever Congress does — or doesn’t do — this session will have impacts in the here and now as well as long into the future.
My family has a long history along the Kanawha River. Recently, I defied the trends of young West Virginians leaving the state, and instead moved back home — just a block from the Kanawha River — so I can help build a world where the next generations of West Virginians can continue to safely live in our hollows and along our rivers.