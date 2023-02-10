Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Morgan King

Born and raised in Kanawha County, I’ve spent most of my life near the Kanawha River. Growing up, I witnessed extractive resources move through the area on our waterways and railroads. I would count passing train cars piled high with coal and tanks filled with oil and watch barges filled with more of the same extractive resources move sluggishly along the river.

Observing these transport systems for the raw materials essential to our energy economy in West Virginia was a part of daily life. In college and graduate school, I learned how extraction affects our air and water while contributing to the climate emergency.

Morgan King is the climate campaign coordinator for the West Virginia Rivers Coalition.

