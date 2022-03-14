On April 2, more than 1.8 billion Muslims worldwide, including 3.45 million in the United States, will begin the celebration of Ramadan, the ninth and holiest month of the Islamic lunar year.
Able-bodied Muslims, beginning at age 12, will observe a period of prayer, almsgiving and fasting from all food and drink during the daylight hours until El Fitr, the Breaking of the Fast, on May1.
Ramadan calls Muslims to intensify devotion to Allah (God) and to heighten the believer’s awareness of the poor and hungry of the world, the same goals for Western Christians now celebrating the penitential period of Lent.
Wealth has been defined as the power to eat whenever and wherever you wish. Voluntary fasting challenges that security, reminding us that hunger and poverty are an assault on human dignity, and calls us to solidarity with those in Charleston and throughout the world who must fast involuntarily.
Ramadan this year includes the last two weeks of Lent, during which prayer and fasting offer the opportunity to recognize the meaning of the Lord’s words: “Blessed are they who hunger and thirst for justice, for they will be satisfied.”
I believe the practice of fasting is declining among Christians in the West, including Western Roman Catholics. We are indebted to Muslims who remind us of the example of Moses, David, Elias, the people and king of Nineveh and others in the Jewish scriptures, John the Baptist, the Apostles, Paul and Jesus Himself. In the Christian Scriptures, fasting, when performed in obedience to the Lord’s directive, means denying one’s needs and following Christ.
Msgr. P. Edward Sadie is the former pastor and rector of the Catholic Co-Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Charleston.